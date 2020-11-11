Home Blu-ray Disc 'Tenet' up for pre-order on 4k, Blu-ray & Digital
'Tenet' up for pre-order on 4k, Blu-ray & Digital

By hdreport
Tenet 4k Blu-ray Blu-ray 2upChristopher Nolan’s Tenet is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. The film releases to home media formats on Dec. 15, 2020.

Both Blu-ray formats are packaged in “combo packs” from Warner Home Video with a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy. And, there’s confirmation of an hour-long bonus feature titled “Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet” that includes interviews with the cast and crew.

Tenet is priced $29.99 on 4k Blu-ray (List: $44.95), $24.99 on Blu-ray (List: $35.99), and $17.99 on DVD (List: $28.98). Order on Amazon

Best Buy will also release a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook of Tenet that sells for $34.99 (pictured below).

The film is also available in Digital SD/HD/UHD for $19.99. Order on Amazon.



Tenet 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

