New on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital This Week

New this week, The Godfather III has been revised and retitled “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” for home media release on Blu-ray. From television, Yellowstone: Season 3 arrives on Blu-ray. And, True Detective: The Complete Seasons 1-3 releases to Blu-ray.
This week on Ultra HD Blu-ray you can pick up Total Recall – 30th Anniversary in SteelBook packaging, the 4k upgrade of Collateral starring Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise (read a review), Brandon Cronenberg’s new film Possessor: Uncut, and Oscar-winning foreign film Cinema Paradiso is fiinally releasing to 4k Blu-ray and remastered Blu-ray .
In Digital Miranda July’s Kajillionaire starring Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, and Debra Winger releases to HD & 4k UHD, as well as three Hallmark movies (Winter Proposal, One Winter Weekend & One Winter Proposal), Shudder Original The Beach House, and 2020 World Series Champions Los Angeles Dodgers.
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 8, 2020
4k Blu-ray
- Total Recall – 30th Anniversary SteelBook
- Collateral
- Possessor: Uncut
- Cinema Paradiso
Blu-ray
- Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
- Yellowstone: Season 3
- Cinema Paradiso
- Possessor: Uncut
- True Detective: The Complete Seasons 1-3
- Violet Evergarden: The Complete Series
- Versus + Ultimate Versus
- 2020 World Series Champions: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Good Neighbor Sam
- Bleach (TV) Set 9
- The Return of the Musketeers
- Mouchette – The Criterion Collection
- My Science Project
- Fellini’s Casanova
- Black Clover: Season 2
- The Buster Keaton Collection – Volume 4
- Survivor Ballads: Three Films by Shohei Imamura
- Phffft!
- Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Two Takes by William Greaves – The Criterion Collection
- Operation Mad Ball
- Smiley Face Killers
- Rock Hudson Collection [Seminole, The Golden Blade, Bengal Brigade]
- Garden Of Words
- Under the Yum Yum Tree
- Seven Women for Satan
- Raining in the Mountain
- Sins of the Flesh
- Cry of a Prostitute – aka Quelli che contano
- Realm of the Damned
- The Greek Tycoon (1978)
- Sexual Animals
- 7 Seeds
- Comfort Farms
- When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace
- Girl With No Mouth
- Faith Based
- The Truth Will Out
- The Center of Nowhere
- The Notorious Landlady
Digital
- Kajillionaire [HD, UHD]
- One Winter Weekend
- Winter Castle
- One Winter Proposal
- 2020 World Series Champions
- Faith Under Fire
- Red Dust
- My Dog Stupid
- Gangsta
- The Beach House
- Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking
