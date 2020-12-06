Home Blu-ray Disc New on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital This Week
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

New on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital This Week

By hdreport
0

new-blu-ray-digital-dec-8-2020-960x600New this week, The Godfather III has been revised and retitled “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” for home media release on Blu-ray. From television, Yellowstone: Season 3 arrives on Blu-ray. And, True Detective: The Complete Seasons 1-3 releases to Blu-ray.

This week on Ultra HD Blu-ray you can pick up Total Recall – 30th Anniversary in SteelBook packaging, the 4k upgrade of Collateral starring Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise (read a review), Brandon Cronenberg’s new film Possessor: Uncut, and Oscar-winning foreign film Cinema Paradiso is fiinally releasing to 4k Blu-ray and remastered Blu-ray .

In Digital Miranda July’s Kajillionaire starring Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, and Debra Winger releases to HD & 4k UHD, as well as three Hallmark movies (Winter Proposal, One Winter Weekend & One Winter Proposal), Shudder Original The Beach House, and 2020 World Series Champions Los Angeles Dodgers.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 8, 2020

4k Blu-ray

  • Total Recall – 30th Anniversary SteelBook
  • Collateral
  • Possessor: Uncut
  • Cinema Paradiso

Blu-ray

  • Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
  • Yellowstone: Season 3
  • Cinema Paradiso
  • Possessor: Uncut
  • True Detective: The Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Violet Evergarden: The Complete Series
  • Versus + Ultimate Versus
  • 2020 World Series Champions: Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Good Neighbor Sam
  • Bleach (TV) Set 9
  • The Return of the Musketeers
  • Mouchette – The Criterion Collection
  • My Science Project
  • Fellini’s Casanova
  • Black Clover: Season 2
  • The Buster Keaton Collection – Volume 4
  • Survivor Ballads: Three Films by Shohei Imamura
  • Phffft!
  • Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Two Takes by William Greaves – The Criterion Collection
  • Operation Mad Ball
  • Smiley Face Killers
  • Rock Hudson Collection [Seminole, The Golden Blade, Bengal Brigade]
  • Garden Of Words
  • Under the Yum Yum Tree
  • Seven Women for Satan
  • Raining in the Mountain
  • Sins of the Flesh
  • Cry of a Prostitute – aka Quelli che contano
  • Realm of the Damned
  • The Greek Tycoon (1978)
  • Sexual Animals
  • 7 Seeds
  • Comfort Farms
  • When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace
  • Girl With No Mouth
  • Faith Based
  • The Truth Will Out
  • The Center of Nowhere
  • The Notorious Landlady

Digital

  • Kajillionaire [HD, UHD]
  • One Winter Weekend
  • Winter Castle
  • One Winter Proposal
  • 2020 World Series Champions
  • Faith Under Fire
  • Red Dust
  • My Dog Stupid
  • Gangsta
  • The Beach House
  • Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking

See all new Blu-ray & Digital releases on Amazon this week.

Related Articles:

Previous articleTrue Detective: The Complete Seasons 1-3 arriving on Blu-ray & DVD
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

True Detective: The Complete Seasons 1-3 arriving on Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
HBO's True Detective arrives in 3-disc Blu-ray and DVD sets containing all three seasons and 24 episodes on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The episodes on...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
Blumhouse's The Craft: Legacy already released to digital but will soon be available on Blu-ray and DVD arriving Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Extras on the...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc Reviews

Review of Collateral (2004) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Collateral (2004) releases to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on December 8th, 2020. The film was remastered under the supervision of the director Michael Mann...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

New on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital This Week

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
New this week, The Godfather III has been revised and retitled "Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone" for home media release...
Read more

True Detective: The Complete Seasons 1-3 arriving on Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
HBO's True Detective arrives in 3-disc Blu-ray and DVD sets containing all three seasons and 24 episodes on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The episodes on...
Read more

Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Blumhouse's The Craft: Legacy already released to digital but will soon be available on Blu-ray and DVD arriving Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Extras on the...
Read more

Review of Collateral (2004) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc Reviews hdreport - 0
Collateral (2004) releases to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on December 8th, 2020. The film was remastered under the supervision of the director Michael Mann...
Read more
Load more

New Releases!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved