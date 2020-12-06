New on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital This Week

New this week, The Godfather III has been revised and retitled “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” for home media release on Blu-ray. From television, Yellowstone: Season 3 arrives on Blu-ray. And, True Detective: The Complete Seasons 1-3 releases to Blu-ray.

This week on Ultra HD Blu-ray you can pick up Total Recall – 30th Anniversary in SteelBook packaging, the 4k upgrade of Collateral starring Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise (read a review), Brandon Cronenberg’s new film Possessor: Uncut, and Oscar-winning foreign film Cinema Paradiso is fiinally releasing to 4k Blu-ray and remastered Blu-ray .

In Digital Miranda July’s Kajillionaire starring Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, and Debra Winger releases to HD & 4k UHD, as well as three Hallmark movies (Winter Proposal, One Winter Weekend & One Winter Proposal), Shudder Original The Beach House, and 2020 World Series Champions Los Angeles Dodgers.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 8, 2020

4k Blu-ray

Total Recall – 30th Anniversary SteelBook

Collateral

Possessor: Uncut

Cinema Paradiso

Blu-ray

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

Yellowstone: Season 3

Cinema Paradiso

Possessor: Uncut

True Detective: The Complete Seasons 1-3

Violet Evergarden: The Complete Series

Versus + Ultimate Versus

2020 World Series Champions: Los Angeles Dodgers

Good Neighbor Sam

Bleach (TV) Set 9

The Return of the Musketeers

Mouchette – The Criterion Collection

My Science Project

Fellini’s Casanova

Black Clover: Season 2

The Buster Keaton Collection – Volume 4

Survivor Ballads: Three Films by Shohei Imamura

Phffft!

Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Two Takes by William Greaves – The Criterion Collection

Operation Mad Ball

Smiley Face Killers

Rock Hudson Collection [Seminole, The Golden Blade, Bengal Brigade]

Garden Of Words

Under the Yum Yum Tree

Seven Women for Satan

Raining in the Mountain

Sins of the Flesh

Cry of a Prostitute – aka Quelli che contano

Realm of the Damned

The Greek Tycoon (1978)

Sexual Animals

7 Seeds

Comfort Farms

When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace

Girl With No Mouth

Faith Based

The Truth Will Out

The Center of Nowhere

The Notorious Landlady

Digital

Kajillionaire [HD, UHD]

One Winter Weekend

Winter Castle

One Winter Proposal

2020 World Series Champions

Faith Under Fire

Red Dust

My Dog Stupid

Gangsta

The Beach House

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking

