True Detective: The Complete Seasons 1-3 arriving on Blu-ray & DVD

HBO’s True Detective arrives in 3-disc Blu-ray and DVD sets containing all three seasons and 24 episodes on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

The episodes on Blu-ray Disc are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 with 24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. There are subtitles offered in English SDH, French, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

The Golden Globe-nominated series stars Mahershala Ali as Wayne Hays along with Matthew McConaughey (Detective Rust Cohle), Colin Farrell (Detective Ray Velcoro), and Woody Harrelson (Detective Marty Hart).

True Detective: The Complete Seasons 1-3 on Blu-ray is priced $79.99 (List: $84.99). Buy on Amazon



