‘Cinema Paradiso’ releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Giuseppe Tornatore’s Oscar-winning film Cinema Paradiso has been remastered for Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new 1080p Blu-ray special edition. Awarded the “Best Foreign Language Film” of 1988, the 124-minute theatrical verion of the movie releases to 4k Blu-ray for the first time on Sept. 29, 2020.

Unfortunately the 50-minute longer Director’s Cut, which delves deeper into the story of Salvatore ‘Totò’ Di Vita, will not be presented in 4k.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in uncompressed original stereo 2.0 as well as 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are offered in English.

Bonus features include audio commentary with director Giuseppe Tornatore and Italian cinema expert critic Millicent Marcus, a 52-minute documentary profile of Giuseppe Tornatore, a 27-minute documentary on the making of Cinema Paradiso, and more.

Cinema Paradiso Special Edition is available to order on 4k Blu-ray (List: $39.95) and Blu-ray (List: $39.95) from Amazon. Remember, Amazon charges the lowest price listed upon ship date.









