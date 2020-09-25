Yellowstone Season 3 Blu-ray & DVD Release Date & Details

Paramount has announced the release date of the third season of Yellowstone to Blu-ray and DVD will be December 8, 2020.

The Blu-ray and DVD editions will feature over four hours of bonus features, providing plenty of extra content for Yellowstone fans to dive into after watching the ten episodes that just concluded on Paramount TV last month.

Bonus material will include a never-before-seen featurette that details the making of the third season with Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan, an exploration of the series with director Stephen Kay, and an interview with special effects supervisor Garry Elmendorf about his team’s work on the show.

In addition, Paramount announced a limited edition 12-disc DVD gift set will also arrive on December 8 containing Seasons 1 through 3. Yellowstone has been slated for a fourth season in 2021.

Yellowstone Season 3 is priced $31.99 (Blu-ray), $25.99 (DVD), and $19.99 (Digital HD). Buy on Amazon

