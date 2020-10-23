The Godfather III Restored New Definitive Edit Releasing to Blu-ray & Digital

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the theatrical release of The Godfather III, Director Francis Ford Coppola and Paramount Pictures have cut a new version of the film titled Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.

As well as a planned limited theatrical release in December (which may be up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic), Paramount has pressed a Blu-ray/Digital combo edition of the film that will release on Dec. 8, 2020.

“The Definitive New Edit” from Coppola includes a new beginning and ending, as well as changes to several scenes, shots and music cues. The new edit was also “meticulously restored” under the supervision of American Zoetrope and Paramount Pictures,

On Blu-ray Disc, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is presented in 1080p at 1.77:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in English Dolby TrueHD 5.1, and both French and Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English English SDH, French, and Spanish. Special features include an introduction from Francis Ford Coppola.

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone on Blu-ray Disc with Digital Copy has a modest price of $14.99 on Amazon.



