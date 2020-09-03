Total Recall gets a 4k upgrade, and it’s a Blu-ray SteelBook!

Liongate’s Total Recall (1990) starring Arnold Schwarzenegger will release to a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition that includes one UHD BD and two BDs all packaged in a 30th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook.

On 4k Blu-ray, Total Recall is presented in 2160p resolution at 16×9 (1.85:1) with Dolby Vision HDR. Audio is provided in English Dolby Atmos, English and Spanish 2.0 Dolby Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio. Subititles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray print was made from a 4k restoration of the film using the original negatives, and supervised by Director Paul Verhoeven.

New bonus features include a never-before-seen exclusive documentary feature as well as two brand-new featurettes. The two Blu-rays include additional previously-released extras.

The Total Recall 3-Disc 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook Edition releases on Dec. 8, 2020 with a suggested retail price of $22.99.

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:

Disc 1 (4K Feature Film and Special Features):

Total Excess: How Carolco Changed Hollywood Documentary

“Open Your Mind: Scoring Total Recall” Featurette

“Dreamers Within the Dream: Developing Total Recall” Featurette

Audio Commentary with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Paul Verhoeven

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 2 (Blu-ray Feature Film and Special Features):

“Open Your Mind: Scoring Total Recall” Featurette

“Dreamers Within the Dream: Developing Total Recall” Featurette

Audio Commentary with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Paul Verhoeven

Disc 3 (Blu-ray – Special Features):

Total Excess: How Carolco Changed Hollywood Documentary

“Total Recall: The Special Effects” Featurette

“The Making of Total Recall” Featurette

“Imagining Total Recall” Documentary

Theatrical Trailer