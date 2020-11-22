The Best Blu-ray & 4k Releases This Week Plus More!

At the top of new releases this week we’ve got The Irishman on Blu-ray and DVD from Criterion Collection. The film premiered last year on Netflix (and even received 10 Oscar nominations) but this is the first time it’s been available on disc. Criterion pressed the new discs from a new 4k master approved by director Martin Scorsese, and the Blu-ray features a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.
George Miller’s Mad Max (1979) has been restored for new 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions from Kino Lorber. The 4k Blu-ray features Dolby Vision HDR and audio tracks in Australian 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Mono, as well as U.S. English Dubbed 2.0 Lossless Mono.
Criterion has also nicely packaged a 15 disc Blu-ray edition with 14 films by Italian Director Federico Fellini. The special edition Essential Fellini includes new 4K restorations of 11 films and new digital restorations of “Toby Dammit” and “Fellini: A Director’s Notebook,” as well as feature documentaries, audio commentaries, two books, and Fellini memorabilia.
South Korean Director Sang-ho Yeon has delivered a sequel to Train to Busan (2016) in Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula (read a review here). The film is available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, each edition containing several bonus features (but unfortunately no digital code).
And, Better Call Saul: Season 5 arrives on Tuesday Nov. 24th in 3-disc Blu-ray and DVD editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment that include all ten episodes of the 2020 season along with plenty of extra bonus material.
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Nov. 24, 2020
Ultra HD Blu-ray
Blu-ray
- The Irishman – Criterion Collection
- Essential Fellini – Criterion Collection
- Better Call Saul – Season 05
- Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula
- Ava
- Mad Max
- Buck Rogers in the 25th Century – The Complete Collection
- Buck Rogers in the 25th Century: The Movie (1979)
- Monty Python’s Flying Circus: The Complete Series
- He Came from the Swamp: The William Grefé Collection
- Iron Mas
- After We Collided
- The Pirate
- Azur Lane: The Complete Series
- We’re No Angels (1955)
- Wonder Boys
- Libeled Lady
- Sonic the Hedgehog Limited Collector’s Editio
- Tourist Trap: VHS Retro Big Box Collection
- The Lost Weekend
- The Testament of Sister New Devil: Seasons One & Two
- All I Can Say
- Babylon Berlin Season 3
- The Jewish Soul: Classics of Yiddish Cinema
- Assassins Pride
- I Start Counting
- Lupin the 3rd: The Secret of Twilight Gemin
- King of the Mountain
- Osamu Tezuka’s A Thousand & One Nights
- Cemetery of Terror
- The Forgotten Battalion
- The Killing Floor
- All Roads to Pearla
- The Walrus and the Whistleblower
- Getting to Know You
- E
- The Cancer Documentary
- Blood Games
- Zenobia
- Whodunit (aka Island of Blood)
- Stars Align: The Complete Series
- The Severed Arm
Digital
- Fatman
- Buddy Games
- Kiss Me Kate
- Deathcember
- Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
- The Greenaway Alphabet
- The Artist & the Pervert
