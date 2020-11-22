The Best Blu-ray & 4k Releases This Week Plus More!

At the top of new releases this week we’ve got The Irishman on Blu-ray and DVD from Criterion Collection. The film premiered last year on Netflix (and even received 10 Oscar nominations) but this is the first time it’s been available on disc. Criterion pressed the new discs from a new 4k master approved by director Martin Scorsese, and the Blu-ray features a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

George Miller’s Mad Max (1979) has been restored for new 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions from Kino Lorber. The 4k Blu-ray features Dolby Vision HDR and audio tracks in Australian 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Mono, as well as U.S. English Dubbed 2.0 Lossless Mono.

Criterion has also nicely packaged a 15 disc Blu-ray edition with 14 films by Italian Director Federico Fellini. The special edition Essential Fellini includes new 4K restorations of 11 films and new digital restorations of “Toby Dammit” and “Fellini: A Director’s Notebook,” as well as feature documentaries, audio commentaries, two books, and Fellini memorabilia.

South Korean Director Sang-ho Yeon has delivered a sequel to Train to Busan (2016) in Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula (read a review here). The film is available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, each edition containing several bonus features (but unfortunately no digital code).

And, Better Call Saul: Season 5 arrives on Tuesday Nov. 24th in 3-disc Blu-ray and DVD editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment that include all ten episodes of the 2020 season along with plenty of extra bonus material.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Nov. 24, 2020

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Digital

Fatman

Buddy Games

Kiss Me Kate

Deathcember

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

The Greenaway Alphabet

The Artist & the Pervert

