Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula releasing to 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

Well Go USA will release Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, also known as “Train to Busan 2” to 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on Nov. 24, 2020.

Languages include Korean and English, with subtitles provided in English. Bonus features include a “Making of” short, interviews, and trailers.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula is available to order on Blu-ray ($19.98) or 4k Blu-ray ($34.98). Buy on Amazon

Description: Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.



