Buck Rogers in the 25th Century The Complete Collection Dated for Blu-ray Release

A “Complete Collection” of Buck Rogers TV and movie content will arrive on Nov. 24, 2020 in a 9-disc Blu-ray edition from Kino Lorber Studio Classics. The collection includes the pilot episode, theatrical feature, and all 32 episodes that aired from 1979 – 1981.

The collection is loaded with bonus features including new audio commentaries and interviews, as well as previously-released extra content (see details below).

Buck Rogers in the 25th Century The Complete Collection on Blu-ray has a suggested retail price of $69.99. Buy on Amazon (Remember, Amazon will charge the lowest price upon ship date.)

Special Features

Pilot Episode (Awakening), 32 Episodes and Theatrical Version (First Time in HD)

NEW Audio Commentaries for 11 Selected Episodes by Film/TV Historian Patrick Jankiewicz, Author of Buck Rogers in the 25th Century: A TV Companion

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson (Theatrical Feature)

NEW Interview with Co-Star Erin Gray

NEW Interview with Actor Thom Christopher (Hawk)

9-Minute Special Theatrical Preview

Theatrical Trailer

Two Radio Spots (Theatrical Feature)

Optional English Subtitles



