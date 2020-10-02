Buck Rogers in the 25th Century The Complete Collection Dated for Blu-ray Release

A “Complete Collection” of Buck Rogers TV and movie content will arrive on Nov. 24, 2020 in a 9-disc Blu-ray edition from Kino Lorber Studio Classics. The collection includes the pilot episode, theatrical feature, and all 32 episodes that aired from 1979 – 1981.
The collection is loaded with bonus features including new audio commentaries and interviews, as well as previously-released extra content (see details below).
Buck Rogers in the 25th Century The Complete Collection on Blu-ray has a suggested retail price of $69.99. Buy on Amazon (Remember, Amazon will charge the lowest price upon ship date.)
Special Features
- Pilot Episode (Awakening), 32 Episodes and Theatrical Version (First Time in HD)
- NEW Audio Commentaries for 11 Selected Episodes by Film/TV Historian Patrick Jankiewicz, Author of Buck Rogers in the 25th Century: A TV Companion
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson (Theatrical Feature)
- NEW Interview with Co-Star Erin Gray
- NEW Interview with Actor Thom Christopher (Hawk)
- 9-Minute Special Theatrical Preview
- Theatrical Trailer
- Two Radio Spots (Theatrical Feature)
- Optional English Subtitles