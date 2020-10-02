Home Blu-ray Disc Buck Rogers in the 25th Century The Complete Collection Dated for Blu-ray...
Buck Rogers in the 25th Century The Complete Collection Dated for Blu-ray Release

Buck-Rogers-in-the-25th-Century-The-Complete-Collection-Blu-rayA “Complete Collection” of Buck Rogers TV and movie content will arrive on Nov. 24, 2020 in a 9-disc Blu-ray edition from Kino Lorber Studio Classics. The collection includes the pilot episode, theatrical feature, and all 32 episodes that aired from 1979 – 1981.

The collection is loaded with bonus features including new audio commentaries and interviews, as well as previously-released extra content (see details below).

Buck Rogers in the 25th Century The Complete Collection on Blu-ray has a suggested retail price of $69.99. Buy on Amazon (Remember, Amazon will charge the lowest price upon ship date.)

Special Features

  • Pilot Episode (Awakening), 32 Episodes and Theatrical Version (First Time in HD)
  • NEW Audio Commentaries for 11 Selected Episodes by Film/TV Historian Patrick Jankiewicz, Author of Buck Rogers in the 25th Century: A TV Companion
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson (Theatrical Feature)
  • NEW Interview with Co-Star Erin Gray
  • NEW Interview with Actor Thom Christopher (Hawk)
  • 9-Minute Special Theatrical Preview
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Two Radio Spots (Theatrical Feature)
  • Optional English Subtitles


