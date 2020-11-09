Better Call Saul: Season 5 Releasing To Blu-ray & DVD

Season 5 of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on November 24, 2020. The 3-disc editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment include all ten episodes of the 2020 season along with plenty of extra bonus material.

Exclusives to the Blu-ray Disc release include deleted scenes and five new featurettes, as well as audio commentaries, gag reel and TV spots (see full list of bonus material below).

"Better Call Saul: Season 5" has a list price of $45.99.

Blu-ray Exclusives

Deleted Scenes

“Tell Me Again”

“The Good, The Bags and The Ugly”

“Bagman” – The Ambush

“Bagman” – The Cannon Roll

“The Effects for This!”

Special Features

Cast & Crew Commentaries on Every Episode

“Crystal Balls”

Gag Reel

Mesa Verde Bank and Trust TV spots

Ethics Training with Kim Wexler

Synopsis: In Season 5, Jimmy McGill ‘s decision to practice law as Saul Goodman creates unexpected changes for those in his orbit. Kim finds herself at a crossroads: should she accept and collude with Jimmy or stand by her old values.





