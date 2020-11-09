Home Blu-ray Disc Better Call Saul: Season 5 Releasing To Blu-ray & DVD
Better Call Saul: Season 5 Releasing To Blu-ray & DVD

Better Call Saul Season 5 Blu-raySeason 5 of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on November 24, 2020. The 3-disc editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment include all ten episodes of the 2020 season along with plenty of extra bonus material.

Exclusives to the Blu-ray Disc release include deleted scenes and five new featurettes, as well as audio commentaries, gag reel and TV spots (see full list of bonus material below).

“Better Call Saul: Season 5” has a list price of $45.99. (Price: $33.99) Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Exclusives

  • Deleted Scenes
  • “Tell Me Again”
  • “The Good, The Bags and The Ugly”
  • “Bagman” – The Ambush
  • “Bagman” – The Cannon Roll
  • “The Effects for This!”

Special Features

  • Cast & Crew Commentaries on Every Episode
  • “Crystal Balls”
  • Gag Reel
  • Mesa Verde Bank and Trust TV spots
  • Ethics Training with Kim Wexler

Synopsis: In Season 5, Jimmy McGill ‘s decision to practice law as Saul Goodman creates unexpected changes for those in his orbit. Kim finds herself at a crossroads: should she accept and collude with Jimmy or stand by her old values.


Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved
