The Irishman releasing to Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos

Martin Scorsese’s 10x Oscar-nominated drama The Irishman has been transfered to a new 4k digital master for release on 1080p Blu-ray. We’d obviously rather hear the film was printing to 4k Blu-ray, but can take solace in the fact the transfer was approved by Scorsese and the audio will be offered in Dolby Atmos.

The disc release of The Irishman includes a newly edited roundtable conversation with Scorsese and cast members, new documentary about the making of the film, new video essay, and several more extras. The disc editions come packaged from Criterion with new cover by award-winning illustrator Gregory Manchess.

The Irishman will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on November 24, 2020.

The Irishman Special Edition Features

New 4K digital master, approved by director Martin Scorsese, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Newly edited roundtable conversation among Scorsese and actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, originally recorded in 2019

New documentary about the making of the film featuring Scorsese; the lead actors; producers Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Jane Rosenthal, and Irwin Winkler; director of photography Rodrigo Prieto; and others from the cast and crew

New video essay written and narrated by film critic Farran Smith Nehme about The Irishman’s synthesis of Scorsese’s singular formal style

The Evolution of Digital De-aging, a 2019 program on the visual effects created for the film

Archival interview excerpts with Frank “the Irishman” Sheeran and International Brotherhood of Teamsters trade union leader Jimmy Hoffa

Trailer and teaser

PLUS: An essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien

