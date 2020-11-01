New Releases: Game of Thrones 4k, V for Vendetta 4k, The Crown S3 & more!

This will be a particularly big week for Ultra HD Blu-ray. First off, we’ve got the long-awaited Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection in 4k. The box set includes all eight seasons of the loved (and hated) hit HBO series in 4k for the first time (seasons 1 and 8 were released as singles – read a review of GOT S8). On 4k Blu-ray the episodes feature Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range, as well as immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio.

V for Vendetta starring Natalie Portman has been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray and releasing to several editions from Warner Bros. including an Amazon-exclusive gift set with 32-page film book, letter written from Director James McTeigue, and collectible gift box. The movie is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and an English Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack.

On Blu-ray, fans of the Netflix series The Crown can pick up Season 3 in a 4-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The Crown on Blu-ray is presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with sound in English and French DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. The Blu-ray edition also includes exclusive new featurettes that dive into the making of the series.

Antebellum starring Janelle Monáe arrives on disc after a home premiere to digital this past summer. The movie is available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD. The Blu-ray editions feature Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 English audio (French and Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1), along with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

New on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray, Nov. 3, 2020

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

The Crown: Season 3

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Complete Collection

Man of the Year

Josie and the Pussycats: The Complete Series

They Reach

Naruto Set 1

Hard Kill

The Shepherd of the Hills

The Mortal Storm

Lake Michigan Monster

I Am Woman

Dragon Ball Z: Season 1

Dragon Ball Z: Season 2

Dragon Ball Z: Season 3

The Secret of Kells

Seven Sinners

A Cat in Paris

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Set 3: Stardust Crusaders: Battle In Egypt

Blood From Stone

Let’s Scare Julie

Chico & Rita

The Argument

