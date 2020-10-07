Antebellum starring Janelle Monáe releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Lionsgate’s Antebellum (2020) starring music and film star Janelle Monáe will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Nov. 3, 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Antebellum was released to digital “home premiere” but is presently available for rent only. The thriller comes from the producer of Get Out and Us, and is distributed in the US by Lionsgate.

The Blu-ray version of Antebellum is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio, while the 4k Blu-ray displays the film at 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision or HDR10 High Dynamic Range.

The English audio on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, along with French and Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Each 2-disc combo edition includes a Digital Copy along with the following extras:

The History in Front of Us: Deconstructing Antebellum (2-Part Doc)

A Hint of Horror: The Clues of Antebellum

Opening Antebellum

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailers

Antebellum has a list price of $39.99 (Blu-ray) and $42.99 (4k Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon You can also rent Antebellum in Digital HD / 4k UHD for $19.99. Rent on Amazon











