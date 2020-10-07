Home Blu-ray Disc Antebellum starring Janelle Monáe releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD
Antebellum starring Janelle Monáe releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

By hdreport
Antebellum 4k Blu-ray Blu-ray 2upLionsgate’s Antebellum (2020) starring music and film star Janelle Monáe will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Nov. 3, 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Antebellum was released to digital “home premiere” but is presently available for rent only. The thriller comes from the producer of Get Out and Us, and is distributed in the US by Lionsgate.

The Blu-ray version of Antebellum is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio, while the 4k Blu-ray displays the film at 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision or HDR10 High Dynamic Range.

The English audio on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, along with French and Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Each 2-disc combo edition includes a Digital Copy along with the following extras:

  • The History in Front of Us: Deconstructing Antebellum (2-Part Doc)
  • A Hint of Horror: The Clues of Antebellum
  • Opening Antebellum
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Theatrical Trailers

Antebellum has a list price of $39.99 (Blu-ray) and $42.99 (4k Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon You can also rent Antebellum in Digital HD / 4k UHD for $19.99. Rent on Amazon






hdreport
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

