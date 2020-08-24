V for Vendetta remastered for 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Exclusive Giftset & SteelBook

V for Vendetta is one of those films that flew under the radar when it premiered in 2006, but after releasing to video seems to have found a second life. Now, the movie has been remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray on November 3, 2020.
On 4k Blu-ray, V for Vendetta is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and an English Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.
V for Vendetta is available in this Amazon exclusive giftset that includes a 32-page film book, a letter written by Director James McTeigue, and a jail cell giftbox. The Warner Bros. combo edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a digital copy. The Amazon Exclusive Giftset has a list price of $49.99. Buy on Amazon
Special Features
- V for Vendetta in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Code
- 32-page book, highlighting some of the best content from the original book “V For Vendetta: From Script to Film”
- A letter written by Director James McTeigue, highlighting the creation of the film and its influence in the world today
- House all your collectibles in this unique giftbox package, made to look like the front of V’s jail cell from the film
4k SteelBook
V for Vendetta is also available in a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition from Best Buy (in the US). The collectible limited edition aluminum case has a list price of $29.99 and comes with copies on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Purchase at Best Buy