The Crown: Season 3 Blu-ray & DVD Release Date & Details

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release Season 3 of Netflix Original Series The Crown to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on November 3, 2020.

The disc releases include exclusive new featurettes that dive into the making of the series with “A Look at the Costumes,” photo gallery, “Behind The Crown: The Making of Season 3,” and “Charles’ Investiture: Growing Up Royal.”

Total run time of The Crown: The Complete Third Season is approximately 547 minutes.

Episodes of The Crown on Blu-ray are presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in English and French DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 .

The Crown: The Complete Third Season sells for $32.99 (Blu-ray) and $27.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

“Behind The Crown: The Making of Season 3”

“Charles’ Investiture: Growing Up Royal”

“Royal Fabrics: A Look at the Costumes”

“Majestic Comparison: A Photo Gallery”



