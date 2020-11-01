Home Blu-ray Disc Pink Floyd's Delicate Sound Of Thunder Restored, Re-edited, & Remixed
Blu-ray DiscDVDNews

Pink Floyd’s Delicate Sound Of Thunder Restored, Re-edited, & Remixed

By contributor
0

Pink-Floyd-Delicate-Sound-Of-Thunder-Blu-ray

Pink Floyd: Delicate Sound Of Thunder has been restored, re-edited, & re-mixed for these standalone editions on Blu-ray Disc and DVD from Legacy (released last year in the Later Years box set).

From the 1988 concert, the 35mm film has been restored and re-edited with audio provided in 24-bit LPCM 2.0 and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 for surround sound.

Both the Blu-ray and DVD editions include a 24-page photo booklet, but die-hard Pink Floyd fans can pick up a four-disc deluxe edition with 2CDs, 1 Blu-ray and 1 DVD, as well as a bigger 40-page booklet, tour poster and postcards.

Pink Floyd: Delicate Sound Of Thunder releases on Nov. 20, 2020. Order from Amazon

The restored, re-edited and remixed recordings are also available in a 4-disc audio CD and vinyl editions . The 3-LP 180-gram vinyl set includes 9 songs not included on the 1988 release of the album, while the 2-CD includes 8 tracks more than its original release.

Scroll down for the extensive playlist.




Pink-Floyd-Delicate-Sound-Of-Thunder-Vinyl

FORMAT LISTS

2-CD EDITION

REMIXED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES

24-Page Booklet

Features 8 songs not on 1988 2-CD*

Also included in The Later Years box set

Disc 1 (Part 1)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life*

3. Learning To Fly

4. Yet Another Movie

5. Round And Around

6. A New Machine Part 1*

7. Terminal Frost*

8. A New Machine Part 2*

9. Sorrow

10. The Dogs Of War

11. On The Turning Away

Disc 2 (Part 2)

1. One Of These Days

2. Time

3. On The Run*

4. The Great Gig In The Sky*

5. Wish You Were Here

6. Welcome To The Machine*

7. Us And Them

8. Money

9. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

10. Comfortably Numb

11. One Slip*

12. Run Like Hell

BLU-RAY and DVD EDITIONS

RE-EDITED FROM THE ORIGINAL RESTORED 35mm FOOTAGE

AUDIO REMIXED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES

Blu-Ray – Stereo PCM 96/24, 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24)

DVD – Stereo PCM (48/16), 5.1 Dolby Digital (48/16), 5.1 dts (48/16)

Also included in The Later Years Box Set

24-Page Booklet

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Sorrow

5. The Dogs Of War

6. On The Turning Away

7. One Of These Days

8. Time

9. On The Run

10. The Great Gig In The Sky

11. Wish You Were Here

12. Us And Them

13. Money

14. Comfortably Numb

15. One Slip

16. Run Like Hell

4-DISC BOX EDITION

Deluxe Box includes 2-CD (23 Songs), Blu-ray (21 songs inc. 5 Bonus Tracks), DVD (21 songs inc. 5 Bonus Tracks), 40-Page Booklet, Double Sided Poster, 5 Postcards

Blu-ray – Stereo PCM 96/24, 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24)

DVD – Stereo PCM (48/16), 5.1 Dolby Digital (48/16), 5.1 dts (48/16)

RE-EDITED FROM THE ORIGINAL RESTORED 35mm FOOTAGE

AUDIO REMIXED FROM THE ORIGINAL MASTER TAPES

2-CD Remixed From The Original Master Tapes

Disc 1 (Part 1)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Yet Another Movie

5. Round And Around

6. A New Machine Part 1

7. Terminal Frost

8. A New Machine Part 2

9. Sorrow

10. The Dogs Of War

11. On The Turning Away

Disc 2 (Part 2)

1. One Of These Days

2. Time

3. On The Run

4. The Great Gig In The Sky

5. Wish You Were Here

6. Welcome To The Machine

7. Us And Them

8. Money

9. Another Brick In The Wall Part 2

10. Comfortably Numb

11. One Slip

12. Run Like Hell

BLU-RAY and DVD

Blu-ray – Stereo PCM 96/24, 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24)

DVD – Stereo PCM (48/16), 5.1 Dolby Digital (48/16), 5.1 dts (48/16)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Sorrow

5. The Dogs Of War

6. On The Turning Away

7. One Of These Days

8. Time

9. On The Run

10. The Great Gig In The Sky

11. Wish You Were Here

12. Us And Them

13. Money

14. Comfortably Numb

15. One Slip

16. Run Like Hell

BONUS TRACKS

Blu-ray: Stereo PCM 96/24 / DVD: Stereo PCM 48/16

1. Yet Another Movie

2. Round And Around

3. A New Machine Part 1

4. Terminal Frost

5. A New Machine Part 2

3-LP VINYL

Heavyweight 180g Vinyl, 24-Page Booklet, Slipcase

23 Songs

Features 9 Songs not included on the 1988 2-LP*

Vinyl One : Side A

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life *

3. Learning To Fly

Vinyl One : Side B

1. Yet Another Movie

2. Round And Around

3. A New Machine Part 1 *

4. Terminal Frost *

5. A New Machine Part 2 *

6. Sorrow

Vinyl Two : Side A

1. The Dogs Of War

2. On The Turning Away

3. One Of These Days

Vinyl Two : Side B

1. Time

2. On The Run *

3. The Great Gig In The Sky *

4. Wish You Were Here

5. Welcome To The Machine *

Vinyl Three : Side A

1. Us And Them *

2. Money

3. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

Vinyl Three : Side B

1. Comfortably Numb

2. One Slip *

3. Run Like Hell

AUDIO

Produced by DAVID GILMOUR

Remixed by ANDY JACKSON with DAVID GILMOUR assisted by DAMON IDDINS

AUDIO-VISUAL

Directed by WAYNE ISHAM

Audio Produced by DAVID GILMOUR

Remixed by ANDY JACKSON with DAVID GILMOUR assisted by DAMON IDDINS

Editor 2019 version – BENNY TRICKETT

Creative Director 2019 version – AUBREY POWELL/HIPGNOSIS

Lighting Director – MARC BRICKMAN

Related Articles:

Previous articleMiss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Complete Collection releasing to Blu-ray & DVD
Next articleNew Releases: Game of Thrones 4k, V for Vendetta 4k, The Crown S3 & more!
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

New Releases: Game of Thrones 4k, V for Vendetta 4k, The Crown S3 & more!

hdreport - 0
This will be a particularly big week for Ultra HD Blu-ray. First off, we've got the long-awaited Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection in...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Complete Collection releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries Complete Collection is releasing to both Blu-ray and DVD on November 3, 2020. The collection from Acorn Media includes all...
Read more
Netflix

Netflix Premium & Standard Streaming Plans Increased

Jeff Chabot - 0
Once again, Netflix has raised the price of its streaming plans. The new monthly rate for the premium plan that streams 4k, HDR, and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Pre-orders!

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

New Releases: Game of Thrones 4k, V for Vendetta 4k, The Crown S3 & more!

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
This will be a particularly big week for Ultra HD Blu-ray. First off, we've got the long-awaited Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection in...
Read more

Pink Floyd’s Delicate Sound Of Thunder Restored, Re-edited, & Remixed

Blu-ray Disc contributor - 0
Pink Floyd: Delicate Sound Of Thunder has been restored, re-edited, & re-mixed for these standalone editions on Blu-ray Disc and DVD from Legacy (released...
Read more

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Complete Collection releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries Complete Collection is releasing to both Blu-ray and DVD on November 3, 2020. The collection from Acorn Media includes all...
Read more

Netflix Premium & Standard Streaming Plans Increased

Netflix Jeff Chabot - 0
Once again, Netflix has raised the price of its streaming plans. The new monthly rate for the premium plan that streams 4k, HDR, and...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new-blu-ray-digital-nov-3-2020-960x600

New Releases: Game of Thrones 4k, V for Vendetta 4k, The...

hdreport - 0

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Complete Collection releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0