Home Blu-ray Disc New Movie & TV Releases on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Oct....
Blu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

New Movie & TV Releases on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Oct. 27, 2020

By hdreport
0

new-blu-ray-digital-oct-27-2020-960x600Here are our Top 5 Picks of movie and TV releases for the week of Oct. 27, 2020!

Criterion Collection has produced a new 4k master of 4-time Oscar-winning film Parasite for release on Blu-ray. The new remaster was approved by director Bong Joon Ho and director of photography Hong Kyung Pyo, and includes a black and white version of the film with a new introduction by Bong, as well as additional new commentary and interviews. Buy on Amazon

A Top Seller on Amazon, feature film My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising releases to a 2-disc edition from Funimation that includes “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Behind the Scenes With The Cast” and promotional videos adding 19 minutes of bonus content to the 104-minute film. The combo edition packages a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. Buy on Amazon

The Last Starfighter (1984) has been newly restored from a 4k scan of the original 35mm camera negatives for this new Blu-ray edition from Arrow Video. The edition includes plenty of bonus material along with a uncompressed 2.0 stereo, 5.1 DTS-HD MA and 4.1 audio tracks. Buy on Amazon

Want to binge-watch a classic cartoon series? Warner Bros. has compiled all six seasons of The Flintstones into a 10-disc Blu-ray set. The edition also includes two bonus movies along with all 166 episodes in high-definition. The new edition celebrates 60 years since The Flintstones premiered on ABC in 1960. Buy on Amazon

And, both Season 2 and 3 of DC’s Black Lightning arrive on Blu-ray in 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Each edition contains all 16 episodes that aired on The CW from 2018-2020, presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 (16×9) aspect ratio with audio in DTS-HD MA 5.1. Buy on Amazon

New on Blu-ray & Digital, Oct. 27, 2020

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

  • Parasite – Criterion Collection
  • My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
  • Black Lightning: The Complete Second Season
  • Black Lightning: The Complete Third Season
  • High Plains Drifter (Special Edition)
  • The Ipcress File (Special Edition)
  • Wolfman’s Got Nards
  • Joe Kidd (Special Edition)
  • Two Mules for Sister Sara (Special Edition)
  • Black Clover: Season 3 – Part 1
  • Waterloo Bridge
  • Africa Screams (Special Limited Edition)
  • Swimmer 3 Disc Limited Edition
  • The Opposite Sex
  • The Black Cat
  • Symphogear Season 1
  • Patrick Still Lives
  • Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon
  • Osamu Tezuka’s Cleopatra
  • Babylon Berlin Seasons 1 & 2
  • Grave Robbers (Ladrones de Tumbas)
  • The Whistle Blower

Digital

  • Christmas at Dollywood (2019)
  • A Christmas Love Story (2019)
  • Time for You to Come Home For Christmas (2019)
  • Toys of Terror (2020)
  • Papicha (2019)
  • Renzo Piano, The Architect of Light












Related Articles:

Previous articleSeason 4 of The Expanse releasing to Blu-ray Disc
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Season 4 of The Expanse releasing to Blu-ray Disc

hdreport - 0
Season 4 of The Expanse is releasing to Blu-ray Disc on December 15, 2020. The 3-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes all...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

The Godfather III Restored New Definitive Edit Releasing to Blu-ray & Digital

hdreport - 2
To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the theatrical release of The Godfather III, Director Francis Ford Coppola and Paramount Pictures have cut a new...
Read more
4k

2020 MLB World Series Format Offers Innovations Including 4k HDR

hdreport - 0
The 2020 MLB World Series hosted by FOX is being broadcast for the first time in 4k HDR. This isn't the first 4k event...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Pre-orders!

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

New Movie & TV Releases on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Oct. 27, 2020

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Here are our Top 5 Picks of movie and TV releases for the week of Oct. 27, 2020! Criterion Collection has produced a new 4k...
Read more

Season 4 of The Expanse releasing to Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Season 4 of The Expanse is releasing to Blu-ray Disc on December 15, 2020. The 3-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes all...
Read more

The Godfather III Restored New Definitive Edit Releasing to Blu-ray & Digital

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 2
To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the theatrical release of The Godfather III, Director Francis Ford Coppola and Paramount Pictures have cut a new...
Read more

2020 MLB World Series Format Offers Innovations Including 4k HDR

4k hdreport - 0
The 2020 MLB World Series hosted by FOX is being broadcast for the first time in 4k HDR. This isn't the first 4k event...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The-Expanse--Season-Four-Blu-ray-700px

Season 4 of The Expanse releasing to Blu-ray Disc

hdreport - 0
Mario-Puzos-The-Godfather-Coda-The-Death-of-Michael-Corleone-Blu-ray

The Godfather III Restored New Definitive Edit Releasing to Blu-ray &...

hdreport - 2