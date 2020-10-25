New Movie & TV Releases on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Oct. 27, 2020

Here are our Top 5 Picks of movie and TV releases for the week of Oct. 27, 2020!
Criterion Collection has produced a new 4k master of 4-time Oscar-winning film Parasite for release on Blu-ray. The new remaster was approved by director Bong Joon Ho and director of photography Hong Kyung Pyo, and includes a black and white version of the film with a new introduction by Bong, as well as additional new commentary and interviews. Buy on Amazon
A Top Seller on Amazon, feature film My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising releases to a 2-disc edition from Funimation that includes “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Behind the Scenes With The Cast” and promotional videos adding 19 minutes of bonus content to the 104-minute film. The combo edition packages a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. Buy on Amazon
The Last Starfighter (1984) has been newly restored from a 4k scan of the original 35mm camera negatives for this new Blu-ray edition from Arrow Video. The edition includes plenty of bonus material along with a uncompressed 2.0 stereo, 5.1 DTS-HD MA and 4.1 audio tracks. Buy on Amazon
Want to binge-watch a classic cartoon series? Warner Bros. has compiled all six seasons of The Flintstones into a 10-disc Blu-ray set. The edition also includes two bonus movies along with all 166 episodes in high-definition. The new edition celebrates 60 years since The Flintstones premiered on ABC in 1960. Buy on Amazon
And, both Season 2 and 3 of DC’s Black Lightning arrive on Blu-ray in 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Each edition contains all 16 episodes that aired on The CW from 2018-2020, presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 (16×9) aspect ratio with audio in DTS-HD MA 5.1. Buy on Amazon
New on Blu-ray & Digital, Oct. 27, 2020
4k Blu-ray
- Daughters of Darkness (1971)
- Rambo: The Complete SteelBook Collection – Best Buy SteelBook
Blu-ray
- Parasite – Criterion Collection
- My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
- Black Lightning: The Complete Second Season
- Black Lightning: The Complete Third Season
- High Plains Drifter (Special Edition)
- The Ipcress File (Special Edition)
- Wolfman’s Got Nards
- Joe Kidd (Special Edition)
- Two Mules for Sister Sara (Special Edition)
- Black Clover: Season 3 – Part 1
- Waterloo Bridge
- Africa Screams (Special Limited Edition)
- Swimmer 3 Disc Limited Edition
- The Opposite Sex
- The Black Cat
- Symphogear Season 1
- Patrick Still Lives
- Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon
- Osamu Tezuka’s Cleopatra
- Babylon Berlin Seasons 1 & 2
- Grave Robbers (Ladrones de Tumbas)
- The Whistle Blower
Digital
- Christmas at Dollywood (2019)
- A Christmas Love Story (2019)
- Time for You to Come Home For Christmas (2019)
- Toys of Terror (2020)
- Papicha (2019)
- Renzo Piano, The Architect of Light