New Movie & TV Releases on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Oct. 27, 2020

Here are our Top 5 Picks of movie and TV releases for the week of Oct. 27, 2020!

Criterion Collection has produced a new 4k master of 4-time Oscar-winning film Parasite for release on Blu-ray. The new remaster was approved by director Bong Joon Ho and director of photography Hong Kyung Pyo, and includes a black and white version of the film with a new introduction by Bong, as well as additional new commentary and interviews. Buy on Amazon

A Top Seller on Amazon, feature film My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising releases to a 2-disc edition from Funimation that includes “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Behind the Scenes With The Cast” and promotional videos adding 19 minutes of bonus content to the 104-minute film. The combo edition packages a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. Buy on Amazon

The Last Starfighter (1984) has been newly restored from a 4k scan of the original 35mm camera negatives for this new Blu-ray edition from Arrow Video. The edition includes plenty of bonus material along with a uncompressed 2.0 stereo, 5.1 DTS-HD MA and 4.1 audio tracks. Buy on Amazon

Want to binge-watch a classic cartoon series? Warner Bros. has compiled all six seasons of The Flintstones into a 10-disc Blu-ray set. The edition also includes two bonus movies along with all 166 episodes in high-definition. The new edition celebrates 60 years since The Flintstones premiered on ABC in 1960. Buy on Amazon

And, both Season 2 and 3 of DC’s Black Lightning arrive on Blu-ray in 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Each edition contains all 16 episodes that aired on The CW from 2018-2020, presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 (16×9) aspect ratio with audio in DTS-HD MA 5.1. Buy on Amazon

New on Blu-ray & Digital, Oct. 27, 2020

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Parasite – Criterion Collection

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

Black Lightning: The Complete Second Season

Black Lightning: The Complete Third Season

High Plains Drifter (Special Edition)

The Ipcress File (Special Edition)

Wolfman’s Got Nards

Joe Kidd (Special Edition)

Two Mules for Sister Sara (Special Edition)

Black Clover: Season 3 – Part 1

Waterloo Bridge

Africa Screams (Special Limited Edition)

Swimmer 3 Disc Limited Edition

The Opposite Sex

The Black Cat

Symphogear Season 1

Patrick Still Lives

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon

Osamu Tezuka’s Cleopatra

Babylon Berlin Seasons 1 & 2

Grave Robbers (Ladrones de Tumbas)

The Whistle Blower

Digital

Christmas at Dollywood (2019)

A Christmas Love Story (2019)

Time for You to Come Home For Christmas (2019)

Toys of Terror (2020)

Papicha (2019)

Renzo Piano, The Architect of Light























