Sony’s PS5 4k Blu-ray Movie Essentials Releasing in December

Sony is releasing a batch of eleven 4k Blu-ray titles under the banner “PS5 4k Movie Essentials” starting on Dec. 1, 2020. The new editions are essentially re-releases of previous UHD BD titles but with new slipcovers, intended to market the upcoming PlayStation 5 consoles that are capable of UHD BD playback.

Among the 4k Movie Essentials are the blockbusters Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Fifth Element, as well as popular Sony films Baby Driver (2017), Hellboy (2004), Pineapple Express, Underworld (2003), Venom, and Zombieland: Double Tap. This year’s releases Bad Boys For Life and Bloodshot are also part of the 4k Movie Essentials series.

All of the Sony titles are combo editions that include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital Copy (redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners). The Digital Copies will be available in 4k/HDR/Dolby Atmos from most movie streaming services such as Apple TV, FandangoNow, Vudu, and of course Movies Anywhere.

Each title in the PS5 4k Movie Essentials series is currently priced $30.99 on Amazon (see the cart below for updates and availability).

Baby Driver (2017)



Bad Boys For Life (2020)



Bloodshot (2020)



Hellboy (2004)



Pineapple Express (2008)



Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)



The Fifth Element (1997)



Underworld (2003)



Venom (2019)



Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

