My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Blu-ray Release Date & Details



Funimation is releasing a 2-disc edition of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising on October 27, 2020. The combo edition includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy to stream or download.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is presented in 1080p at 16:9 native resoluton and format.

The Region A/1 Blu-ray includes audio in Japanese (Dolby Digital 5.1), Japanese (Dolby TrueHD 5.1), English (Dolby Digital 5.1), and English (Dolby TrueHD 5.1), as well as subtitles in English.

Special Features (also in HD) include “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Behind the Scenes With The Cast” and promotional videos.

Total run time of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is 104 minutes while the special features add 19 minutes of content.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising on Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Copy is priced $24.99 on Amazon.



