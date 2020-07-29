‘Parasite’ Remastered & Presented in Black & White with Atmos on Blu-ray

Criterion Collection has partnered with Director Bong Joon Ho and Director of Photography Hong Kyung Pyo on a new 4k master for Parasite — the 4x Oscar-winning film that took home the award for Best Motion Picture of the Year (and was the first foreign language film to win the category).

It’s unfortunate this isn’t on 4k Blu-ray: as you may know Criterion Collection is yet to release a title in the unrivaled disc format. However, Criterion does have something unique in store for us. The 2-disc edition will include a black and white version of the film with Dolby Atmos audio and new introduction from Bong.

The Blu-ray edition also includes new commentary from Bong Joon Ho, new interviews with Bong, Hong, production designer Lee Ha Jun, and filmmaker Park Chan Wook, Master class featuring Bong from the 2019 Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, storyboard comparisons, trailers, and an essay by critic Inkoo Kang

The Criterion edition of Parasite, repackaged with new artwork on the case and discs, arrives on October 27, 2020. Order from Amazon



