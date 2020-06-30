Psycho releasing to 4k Blu-ray 60th Anniversary edition

A 4k Blu-ray edition of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller Psycho has been listed on Best Buy as an upcoming 4k Blu-ray release. The 60th Anniversary edition will likely include the uncut version which adds another 1 minute and 11 seconds to the original 1960 release.

There are also rumors about a 4-movie Hitchcock collection with Psycho (1960), Rear Window (1954), Vertigo (1958) and The Birds (1963) all on UHD BD. And, the other three films should be packaged as single 4k Blu-ray editions as well.

If restored from the original 35 film negatives, Psycho should be impressive in 4k even if only in black and white. And, although HDR is usually thought of as improving color depth the specification could be used to expand details in shadow and highlight areas in black and white video.

As far as audio, we’re guessing Psycho will offer English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, English DTS Mono, and French DTS 2.0 tracks (the same as the 2014 Blu-ray release). However, there is a possibility of the audio getting an upgrade to 7.1 channel or even Dolby Atmos.

Please note the artwork above is just a 4k Blu-ray mockup using the art from the last Blu-ray edition of the film, and, the addition the HDR logo is pure speculation.

No release date has been announced. We’ll be updating this article as we get more details.