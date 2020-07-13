Disney+ Intros New Star Wars Series The Bad Batch for ’21

There is yet another Star Wars show coming to Disney+. The streaming service has ordered a new animated series titled ‘The Bad Batch’ set to premiere in 2021.

The series, taking place post-Clone Wars, features characters introduced in ‘The Clone Wars’ each of whom exhibit a “singular exceptional skill.”

The Lucasfilm series will follow the long-running animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars that completed its seventh season in May, 2020.

“While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will join existing series The Mandalorian and ‘Clone Wars’, as well as upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor and Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna.



