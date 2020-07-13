Pluto TV Adding 40 CBS Shows This Summer

Pluto TV will begin streaming 40 shows from CBS including hits such as “South Park,” “America’s Next Top Model,” and “CSI: Miami.” The new series will be available starting on July 14 and throughout the summer.

Additional shows include “Survivor,” “CSI: New York,” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “MacGyver,” “The Amazing Race,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Melrose Place,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Jag,” and “Numbers.”

Pluto TV, owned by ViacomCBS, says it now has over 24 million active monthly viewers.

Source: Variety