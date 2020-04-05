‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Blu-ray Discs now sold & shipped by Amazon

It’s been almost a week since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker officially hit stores on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Disc following an early release to digital formats. However, like many Disney films Amazon was really late to offer sales of the discs direct from their warehouse.

That didn’t stop third-party vendors, or what you might call arbitrageurs, from selling the discs on Amazon. Although, the prices were not grossly overpriced like we’ve seen with toilet paper and sanitizing wipes (many of those sellers had their accounts closed, by the way).

Finally, this weekend the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ started showing up as “Sold and Shipped” by Amazon.

The Blu-ray “Multi-Screen Edition” sells for $24.96 while the 4k “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” is priced $29.99. Each combo edition from Disney comes with a second disc and code to redeem a digital copy with Movies Anywhere.

You can get full details on the disc editions of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker including retailer exclusives because after all… Discs Rule!

Also Read: Details emerge about ‘Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ 9-Film 4k Blu-ray collection