Little Women, Dolittle, Cats & more Blu-ray & Digital releases this week

This week Oscar-winning film Little Women (2019) releases to Blu-ray in a 2-disc edition with DVD and Digital Copy from Sony Pictures. Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. hits stores on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Universal. Also from Universal, Cats starring James Corden and Judi Dench releases to Blu-ray in a combo edition.

In digital formats, The Last Full Measure, Like a Boss, Gretel & Hansel, and The Turning are among this week’s new movies for purchase or rent at home. Check out the list below or jump over to Amazon to see more new releases.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, April 7, 2020

Digital

Like a Boss

The Last Full Measure

Gretel & Hansel

The Turning

Paris, Wine & Romance

Rome in Love

Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: Contact Has Begun

One Child Left Behind: The Untold Atlanta Cheating Scandal

A Thread of Deceit: The Hart Family Tragedy

Blu-ray Disc