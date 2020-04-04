Verizon FiOS: Free Channels Happening Now & Later This Month

Like other free channel previews happening during the coronavirus quarantines, Verizon is offering a free preview of several premium channels during the month of April.

There are previews of EPIX and Showtime on Verizon that started on April 1st and end on April 30th, 2020. During the same time period, Verizon is offering free access to Gaiam Fit & Yoga (On Demand only).

EPIX is playing popular movies such as Rocketman, Child’s Play, The Avengers, and The Hustle, as well as James Bond franchise titles License To Kill, Goldeneye, and Die Another Day to name a few.

Popular shows on Showtime include Homeland, Billions, and Shameless. Movies now playing on Showtime include Green Book, The Upside, and Good Will Hunting.

Other Previews Headed Your Way

Starting April 17th through April 23, Verizon is showing Starz channels free of charge.

Previews of HBO and Cinemax have a shorter preview period starting on April 17th and running through April 20th.

Cinemax (Channels 420-431/920-924, 926-928, 930-931 HD)

EPIX (Channels 395/895-896 HD)

HBO (Channels 400-413/899, 901-913 HD)

Showtime (Channels 365-378/865-874 HD)

STARZ (Channels 340-363/840-862 HD)

Source: Verizon