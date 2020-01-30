Details emerge about ‘Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ 9-Film 4k Blu-ray collection

We’ve been anxiously awaiting a release date for ‘Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ 9-Film Collection from Disney, not necessarily because of the home media release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker but rather because it will be the first time most of the Star Wars franchise films have ever been available on 4k Blu-ray.

The $249 collection is a Best Buy exclusive here in the US. In the United Kingdom, it’s an exclusive edition on Amazon.co.uk (and actually a bit cheaper).

Best Buy has just swapped out an earlier image of ‘The Skywalker Saga’ product shot with a more inclusive image that shows the disc art, inside concept book art, and the surprise of a letter from Star Wars legend Mark Hamill. The letter is signed, of course, with “May the force be with you, always.” See a detail of the discs below or full size product image here.

‘The Skywalker Saga’ features all 9 movies from the main Star Wars storyline packaged in a handsome widescreen format black box featuring the Death Star on the cover. The 27-disc collection includes copies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital via Movies Anywhere.

As far as specs, all 9 Star Wars saga movies are provided on 4K UHD (2160p) and Blu-ray (1080p), with Bonus discs only on Blu-ray. We assume HDR on the 4k discs but this detail has not been officially announced. However, confirmed by the UK product description all 9 episodes provide audio in Dolby Atmos 7.1.4.

The 9 Star Wars films in the collection include Episode I: Phantom Menace, Episode II: Attack of The Clones, Episode III: Revenge of The Sith, Episode IV: A New Hope, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Episode VI: Return of The Jedi, Episode VII: The Force Awakens, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi and Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Jump over to Best Buy to see the product listing for The Skywalker Saga.

