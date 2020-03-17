‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Digital HD/4K. The Extras & Where To Buy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released a few days earlier than scheduled, hitting retailers on Mar. 13 rather than Mar. 17. This was a call made by Disney to provide more home viewing options as many customers are staying at home during the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19. They even dropped Frozen II on Disney+ three months early.

‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is now available from all major digital retailers including Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Vudu. Here’s where to buy, what bonus material is available, and where the film is available in Digital 4k UHD.

Formats

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available in High Definition (HD), Ultra High Definition (UHD), and Standard Definition (SD). In Digital UHD (2160p) the movie features High Dynamic Range (HDR) on supporting devices. And, audio is provided in Dolby Atmos or Dolby Digital 5.1 depending on retailer. So far, Apple TV (iTunes) is the only service where you can’t buy the movie in Digital 4k/HDR/Atmos. (Read more here.)

Sharing

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is part of Disney’s Movies Anywhere platform, so if you purchase the film from one service it should be available through other popular movie services including Amazon, Apple, Google, Vudu, and now Comcast Xfinity. (See a list of Movies Anywhere partners here). Bonus Material

All of the digital purchases we reviewed come with the batch of bonus featurettes listed below including the feature-length documentary “The Skywalker Legacy.”

Legacy

The Skywalker Legacy

Pasaana Pursuit

Aliens in the Desert

D-O: Key to the Past

Warwick & Son

Cast of Creatures

End of the Saga

The Maestro’s Finale

Price

‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is selling for $19.99 in Digital SD/HD and $24.99 in 4k UHD from most services. As we mentioned above, Apple is the only place where you can’t get Star Wars films in Ultra HD format. Fans may want to wait for the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases (as well as limited editions) arriving on March 31st.

Amazon Prime Video – w/Bonus Material $19.99 (HD) | 4k Ultra HD – $24.99 (UHD)

Apple iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD) + Bonus Material

FandangoNow – $19.99 (SD/HD) $24.99 (UHD) + Bonus Material

Google Play – $19.99 (SD/HD) $24.99 (UHD) + Bonus Material

Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD) $24.99 (UHD) + Bonus Material

Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)

Vudu (Walmart) – $19.99 (SD/HD) $24.99 (UHD) + Bonus Material

The Skywalker Saga

Several digital services including Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Vudu, are also selling Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $99. (On Vudu, this is discounted off their “List Price” of $224.91.) Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on 4k Blu-ray will be the first time 8 of the 9 films from the main Star Wars storyline will be available on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. Amazon, unfortunately, does not sell ‘The Skywalker Saga’ in the US. Learn more about the collection here.