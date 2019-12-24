‘The Skywalker Saga’ boxes 9 Star Wars films on exclusive 4k Blu-ray

Best Buy has revealed an exclusive boxed set called “The Skywalker Saga” that includes all 9 movies from the main Star Wars storyline. The films are packaged in a handsome widescreen format black box featuring the Death Star on the cover. Priced $249, “The Skywalker Saga” includes copies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

But while a collection that encompasses all 9 films is enticing, the question remains whether or not each movie will be offered on Ultra HD Blu-ray. If so, it will be the first time any Star Wars movie with the exception of ‘The Last Jedi’ releases to 4k on disc.

Best Buy does not include a full description of this edition (hence, the reluctance to confirm whether every title will be on 4k Blu-ray), but presumably the collection and eventual, yet unannounced, non-exclusive boxed set will contain even the earliest Star Wars films on Ultra HD Blu-ray beginning with Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977).

And, if following suit with ‘The Last Jedi’ on 4k Blu-ray, each Star Wars title will likely be presented in 2160p with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats as well as a Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack.

Best Buy hasn’t announced an official date yet, but we’re betting a late March/early April release of ‘The Skywalker Saga’ coinciding with disc editions of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

It won’t be the first time all Star Wars films have been viewable in 4k at home. Disney recently launched Disney+ with all but ‘The Last Jedi’ streaming in Ultra HD (the title is exclusive on Netflix until Dec. 25, 2019).

Also Read: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Pre-Orders Up