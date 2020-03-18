Disney’s Movies Anywhere testing Screen Pass sharing

Disney’s Movies Anywhere is currently testing Screen Pass — an upcoming feature that will allow Movies Anywhere members to share up to 3 passes per month to watch digital movies.

The titles will be available in the My Eligible Screen Pass Movies section located under the My Movies tab.

For now, only beta testers can send out passes. But soon, MA members who redeem at least one digital code every 6 months will be able to keep the feature.

We don’t know what movies are available under Screen Pass (unfortunately we didn’t get a pass) but the titles will likely be determined by which studios participate in the offer.

If you’ve got beta access please let us know what types of movies are available in the comments below. Thanks!