‘Queen & Slim’ Release Dates, Package Art & Bonus Features

Universal Pictures’ Queen & Slim will release to digital on Feb. 18 followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Mar. 3, 2010. Both Blu-ray combo editions include a second disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On Blu-ray, Queen & Slim is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with English Dolby Atmos and Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1 soundtracks. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

On 4k Blu-ray, Queen & Slim is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in English Dolby Atmos and Spanish Dolby Digital 5.21, along with subtitles in English SDH and Spanish.

Bonus features included with the Blu-ray editions and some digital purchases include A Deeper Meaniong, Melina & Lena, Off the Script, On the Run with Queen & Slim, Feature Commentary with Director/Producer Melina Matsoukas and Writer/Producer Lena Waithe.

Queen & Slim is currently priced $19.99 (Digital HD/UHD), $24.99 (Blu-ray), $36.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon. Check the cart below for up-to-date prices.

Directed by Melina Matsoukas (Insecure), Queen & Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Bokeem Woodbine in a drama written by Lena Waithe. Waithe wrote the screenplay based on the story by James Frey and Lena Waithe.