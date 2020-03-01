‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook releases

Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in combo editions that include a second disc and Digital Copy. The editions are priced $24.99 on Blu-ray and $29.99 on 4k Blu-ray.

Best Buy is also taking pre-orders on a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition. The limited release (packaging artwork to come) sells for $34.99 and includes Blu-ray and Digital UHD copies.

The release dates and disc details are forthcoming.

Sonic the Hedgehog was directed by Jeff Fowler and stars Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, and Jim Carrey. The film earned $58M during its opening weekend in the US.