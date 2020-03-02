Ranking The Best 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Players of 2019

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray players are the perfect extension to your 4k TV. Not only can they play Ultra HD Blu-ray discs, but 4k Blu-ray players are Smart devices. That means you can use apps to stream 4k content from services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV 4k. Most new 4k BD players also support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with certain titles. So, you can expand your home audio system to multi-channel immersive sound with effects that can even be heard overhead.

But what 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray player is the best for your system and budget? Here’s a look at 2019 models with links to purchase on Amazon. We’ve also kept a few 2018 models this list to compare. Please keep in mind prices may change after article publish date.

Best 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Players 2019

1. Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player (2019)

We rank this the best 4k Blu-ray player of the year. The $499 Panasonic DP-UB820 supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG for HDR via digital, 4k Blu-ray, and live broadcast applications. For audio, the player’s 192-kHz/32-bit 4-DAC supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. And, the UB820 works with Alexa. Buy on Amazon

2. Sony UBP-X1100ES 4K UHD Blu-ray Player w/HDR (2019)

The Sony X1100ES is the company’s premium 4k Blu-ray player with Dolby Vision/HDR10, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, and DSEE HX for MP3 audio enhancement. It’s a standard 19″ width for typical rack systems. The only caveats? All of the Sony 4k players require manually selecting Dolby Vision even if the previous disc played with DV. There still is no update for HDR10+. And, maybe the $598 price tag. Buy on Amazon

3. Panasonic DP-UB9000 4K Blu-ray Player (2019)

It took a while for this Panasonic model to make it to the US, but the UB9000 was well worth the wait for the home theater guru who only buys the highest quality components. The UB9000 is a solid aluminum build compared to the UB820, and because of that construction has less vibration and is much quieter than its inferior, plastic competitors. The reference-class player features a 2nd-gen HCX (Hollywood Cinema Experience) processing engine and supports all the HDR and audio formats you could possibly need. The only reason we rank the UB9000 lower is its $1k price tag. Buy from Amazon

4. Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc Player (2019)

We did a review of Sony’s X800M2 (an upgrade to the X800) and found it a good value player. Priced at $248, the X800M2 offers both Dolby Vision and HDR10, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, DSEE HX audio, and Bluetooth listening on headphones. It’s a standard 19″ width for typical rack systems. You’ve got to overlook the lack of auto-detect for Dolby Vision though. Buy on Amazon

5. LG UBK90 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player w/HDR10 & Dolby Vision (2018)

The upgraded LG UBK90 (Price: $296) supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, making it compatible with all Ultra HD Blu-ray discs regardless of HDR spec (although an HDR10+ firmware update TBD). High Resolution Audio is supported in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio, and FLAC formats. It’s a 16.9″ x 8.1″ unit (2″ wider than the Sony X700) that’s just shy of wider 19″ standard rack sizes. Buy on Amazon

6. Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player (2018)

Priced $100 less than the X800M2, Sony’s X700 is a great option for the budget-conscious. The player originally didn’t offer Dolby Vision but a firmware upgrade fixed that making this the better, and less expensive option over the older X800. It is, however, a smaller unit and not a standard rack size like the X800M2 or X1100ES. Buy on Amazon

7. LG UBK80 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player w/HDR10 (2018)

The older, LG UBK80 is priced only $156, but you should know it does not support Dolby Vision or DTS:X audio. However, HDR10 is supported as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master audio. It’s missing a couple features of the Sony X700, but it’s a 16.9″ width component (2″ wider than the Sony X700) that fits nicely into standard audio/video racks. Buy on Amazon

