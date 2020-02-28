‘Dark Waters’ releasing to Blu-ray & DVD. 4k UHD in Digital Only.

Focus Features’ Dark Waters (2019) starring Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, and Bill Pullman is releasing to Blu-ray and DVD, but unfortunately not 4k Blu-ray. The “Certified Fresh” (Rotten Tomatoes) feature arrives on disc and for rent on March 3rd, 2020.

4k enthusiasts who want to view the film in Ultra HD with HDR10 can opt for the digital version of the film which is available from services like Apple, FandangoNow, and Vudu.

On Blu-ray, Dark Waters is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel audio.

Bonus features include Uncovering Dark Waters, The Cost of Being a Hero, and The Real People. The Blu-ray combo edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment also includes a DVD and Digital HD copy.

Dark Waters is priced $22.99 (List: $34.99) on Blu-ray and $22.99 (List: $29.99) on DVD. The digital version sells for $19.99 in Digital SD, HD, or 4k UHD.