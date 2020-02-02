What Channel is Super Bowl LIV and How To Watch in HD, 4k & HDR

FOX is hosting the 2020 Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2, 2020. Kickoff time for Super Bowl LIV is at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira pairing up for the half-time show.

Over the Air

The 2020 Super Bowl is available through local FOX stations in HD over-the-air using an antenna. You just need the coaxial cable hooked up to either a 4k/HD TV or media player with coaxial input. Find your closest station using AntennaWeb.org.

On Cable & Satellite TV

Super Bowl 2020 can be found on your local FOX channel through cable and satellite TV providers. Be sure to find the HD broadcast! Refer to our FOX HD channel listing for national channel locations.

Streaming

The Super Bowl will be streaming several ways including on NFL.com using a web browser and through the NFL Mobile and Yahoo Sports apps. FOX Sports, FOX Now will stream the games on media players like Apple TV and Fire TV. Subscribers to FuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV can also stream the game through most media players. Video quality will depend on bandwidth and media player used.

In 4k/HDR

FOX’s broadcast of Super Bowl 2020 is not native 4k but rather upscaled 2k video with an added HLG spec to expand the color range. The production and output are similar to this season’s Thursday Night Football games on FOX. If you caught any of the TNF games you can attest to the higher video quality and extremely sharp on-screen graphics.

Several TV service providers are offering Super Bowl LIV in 4k Ultra HD with HDR including Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Verizon, and Altice (Optimum). Keep in mind you need the correct equipment and a 4k TV to view the higher resolution or a 4k HDR TV view the game with expanded color range.

Streaming in 4k/HDR

You can also stream the Super Bowl in 4k/HDR through several different devices including Apple TV 4k, Fire TV 4k, and Roku Ultra HD. The same holds true for streaming though. The output screen must support 4k or 4k/HDR in order to take advantage of the increased resolution and color space. HDR, we should note, is still experimental with several of these streams. And, fuboTV is still in BETA mode. Learn more about streaming Super Bowl LIV in 4k/HDR.