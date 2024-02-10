Home4kSuper Bowl LVIII Will Be Offered In 4k/HDR & HD/HDR On CBS...
Super Bowl LVIII Will Be Offered In 4k/HDR & HD/HDR On CBS & Paramount+. Here's How To Watch.

Super Bowl LVIII logo

Super Bowl LVIII Will Broadcast In 4k/HDR & HD/HDR (For The First Time) On CBS & Paramount+

The 2024 NFL Super Bowl (February 11, 2024) will be broadcast in 2160p (4K) HDR and 1080p (HD), both with HDR (High Dynamic Range) specs to increase color depth and contrast.

This is a first for CBS who last covered the Super Bowl in 2021, but only in HD. It’s also a first for the HD feed to also offer HDR. In addition, the big game will be broadcast in two different formats, including the traditional Super Bowl and an exclusive children- and family-friendly telecast.

The CBS broadcast will be available to stream via Paramount+.

CBS plans to deliver over 10 hours of CBS Sports coverage on Super Bowl over the CBS Television Network and Paramount+, with CBS Sports’ pregame, halftime and postgame programming all offered in 4K HDR and 1080p HDR.

CBS says the 4k feeds will be provided to both MVPD (Multichannel Video Programming Distributor) and vMVPD (Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributor) companies.

How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 11
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
  • TV: CBS, Nickelodeon 
  • Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps 

Source: CBS

