Verizon Fios TV to offer Super Bowl 2020 in 4K

Last weekend’s AFC and NFC finals determined that the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the NFL’s number one seed San Francisco 49ers in SuperBowl LIV scheduled for Feb. 2nd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The main event starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Verizon has announced plans to deliver the 54th Super Bowl in 4K on Channel 1498. Customers will need to have a Fios TV One set-top box (and 4k UHD TV). (Upgrade or sign-up for Fios TV One here).

From what we understand Fox is not really producing the event in 4k but rather upscaling the 1080p (2k) feeds they used in previous events including Thursday Night Football. Still though, the wider bandwidth feed should produce a much higher quality image with 2160p resolution and HDR (likely via HLG).

Other service providers said to be delivering the “Big Game” in 4k include DirecTV, Altice Optimum. Apparently, Fox will also offer a 4k feed through its Fox Sports apps which may mean a 4k-supporting device like Apple TV 4k Roku Ultra could stream the 4k to 4k TVs. fuboTV will also offer 4k streams.

Comcast Xfinity has not made an official announcement yet on whether or not they would offer Super Bowl 2020 in 4K. And, neither has Dish even though they did offer NFL Thursday Night Football in 4k.

Source: Verizon