‘Ford v Ferrari’ Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Details & Exclusives

Ford v Ferrari starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale is already available in Digital and up for pre-order Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. The Twentieth Century Fox movie releases to disc and rental options on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Disc Specs

Both Blu-rays are presented in 2.39:1 aspect ratio at 1080p (Blu-ray) or 2160p with HDR10 (4k Blu-ray). English audio is provided DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 on the Blu-ray and Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 on the UHD BD. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Materials

“The 24 Hour Le Mans: Recreating the Course”

Pre-Vis: Daytona & Le Mans Races

“Bringing The Rivalry to Life” 8-part 60-minute documentary

Matt and Christian: The Conversation (iTunes Extras exclusive)

Blu-ray Edition

The Multi-Screen Edition of Ford v Ferrari comes with a Blu-ray, Digital Copy, and bonus materials. The edition sells for $24.99. (Purchase at Best Buy)

4k Blu-ray Edition

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition of Ford v Ferrari from 20th Century Fox includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy, as well as extra bonus material. Ford v Ferrari on Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $29.99. (Purchase at Best Buy)

Best Buy SteelBook

Best Buy has an exclusive SteelBook 4k Blu-ray combo edition (pictured above) with custom artwork on the cover, back and inside spread. The Limited Edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy sells for $34.99. (Purchase at Best Buy)

Target 4k Exclusive

And, Target has an exclusive Limited Edition with filmmaker gallery book for $34.99 (pictured above). The 4k Blu-ray combo edition includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy.