New This Week: Doctor Sleep, The Good Liar, Jojo Rabbit & more

new-blu-ray-digital-feb-4-2020-960x600New in digital releases this week is 6-time Oscar-nominated Jojo Rabbit starring Scarlett Johansson, Midway from director Roland Emmerich, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers are among the most popular titles.

On Blu-ray Disc, Doctor Sleep arrives on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray after releasing early to Digital, and each edition includes a Director’s Cut of the film with an extra 28 minutes on Blu-ray (read our review of Doctor Sleep). The Good Liar starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen releases to a Blu-ray combo with Digital Copy (no DVD included). And, Playing With Fire starring Jon Cena releases to a Blu-ray combo with DVD and Digital Copy (don’t forget to enter our giveaway!).

Digital

Blu-ray Disc

  • Doctor Sleep [Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray editions]
  • Doctor Sleep [4k Blu-ray SteelBook]
  • The Good Liar
  • Boyz n the Hood [4k Blu-ray]
  • Boyz n the Hood [4k Blu-ray SteelBook]
  • Last Christmas
  • The Good Liar
  • Playing With Fire
  • The House That Jack Built – Director’s Cut
  • Masterpiece: Sanditon
  • The Nightingale
  • Waves
  • Dragonheart: Vengeance
  • Rabid
  • Arctic Dogs
  • Clockers
  • Crooklyn
  • Mo’ Better Blues
  • The Way You Look Tonight
  • The Sand Dune
  • Burning Kentucky
  • Keeping Faith Series 2
  • Evil Ed
  • Grand Isle
  • Heartbeeps
  • Mon Mon Mon Monsters!
  • Sisu
  • High Strung: Free Dance
  • Trauma Center
  • Kingdom: The Movie
  • Hiro’s Table
  • The Devi’s Machine
  • Serendipity
  • Vlad The Impaler
  • Anime
  • That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Season One Part 2
  • Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]
  • Garo: The Animation – The Complete Series
  • Magnificent Kotobuki
  • Isekai Quartet: Season One

