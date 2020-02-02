New This Week: Doctor Sleep, The Good Liar, Jojo Rabbit & more

New in digital releases this week is 6-time Oscar-nominated Jojo Rabbit starring Scarlett Johansson, Midway from director Roland Emmerich, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers are among the most popular titles.
On Blu-ray Disc, Doctor Sleep arrives on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray after releasing early to Digital, and each edition includes a Director’s Cut of the film with an extra 28 minutes on Blu-ray (read our review of Doctor Sleep). The Good Liar starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen releases to a Blu-ray combo with Digital Copy (no DVD included). And, Playing With Fire starring Jon Cena releases to a Blu-ray combo with DVD and Digital Copy (don’t forget to enter our giveaway!).
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Feb. 4, 2020
Digital
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Jojo Rabbit
- Midway
- 21 Bridges
- Ghosthunter
- DeadTectives
Blu-ray Disc
- Doctor Sleep [Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray editions]
- Doctor Sleep [4k Blu-ray SteelBook]
- The Good Liar
- Boyz n the Hood [4k Blu-ray]
- Boyz n the Hood [4k Blu-ray SteelBook]
- Last Christmas
- Playing With Fire
- The House That Jack Built – Director’s Cut
- Masterpiece: Sanditon
- The Nightingale
- Waves
- Dragonheart: Vengeance
- Rabid
- Arctic Dogs
- Clockers
- Crooklyn
- Mo’ Better Blues
- The Way You Look Tonight
- The Sand Dune
- Burning Kentucky
- Keeping Faith Series 2
- Evil Ed
- Grand Isle
- Heartbeeps
- Mon Mon Mon Monsters!
- Sisu
- High Strung: Free Dance
- Trauma Center
- Kingdom: The Movie
- Hiro’s Table
- The Devi’s Machine
- Serendipity
- Vlad The Impaler
- Anime
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Season One Part 2
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]
- Garo: The Animation – The Complete Series
- Magnificent Kotobuki
- Isekai Quartet: Season One
