New This Week: Doctor Sleep, The Good Liar, Jojo Rabbit & more

New in digital releases this week is 6-time Oscar-nominated Jojo Rabbit starring Scarlett Johansson, Midway from director Roland Emmerich, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers are among the most popular titles.

On Blu-ray Disc, Doctor Sleep arrives on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray after releasing early to Digital, and each edition includes a Director’s Cut of the film with an extra 28 minutes on Blu-ray (read our review of Doctor Sleep). The Good Liar starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen releases to a Blu-ray combo with Digital Copy (no DVD included). And, Playing With Fire starring Jon Cena releases to a Blu-ray combo with DVD and Digital Copy (don’t forget to enter our giveaway!).

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases Feb. 4, 2020

Digital

Blu-ray Disc

