How to Stream Super Bowl 2020 in 4k HDR without Cable TV

If you tuned in to some of this season’s Thursday Night Football games you may already have an idea of how to watch Super Bowl LIV in 4k HDR. If not, or if you want some other ideas like how to stream the game in 4k/HDR read on.

First, you need sufficient internet bandwidth. Most streamers will suggest at least 25Mbps download, although we’ve had success with lesser speeds. You also need a 4k TV or 4k HDR TV to get the increased color space HDR provides. And, you’ll need a streaming device or Smart TV app that supports 4k HDR. Here are some options.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube will be streaming the Super Bowl in 4K with HDR on Fox Sports, Fox Now, and NFL apps. Amazon’s feed will apparently deliver the HDR10 spec, even though FOX’s signal to traditional cable and satellite is HLG. That’s a good thing because earlier generations of Fire TV only support HDR10. Fire TV users with an antenna can also get the over-the-air feeds in 4k/HDR.

Apple TV 4k will be able to stream the Super Bowl through the Fox Sports, Fox Now, and NFL apps, but apparently the stream will not hold an HDR spec. This seems odd because if Fire TV devices can support the HLG-to-HDR spec why can’t Apple TV 4k? If Apple TV 4k does show the 4k video with HDR it would have to be converted to a spec Apple TV 4k supports.

Software-based fuboTV is still in BETA mode but will be streaming the Super Bowl in 4k on the FOX 4K channel. The paid service is available on a number of devices including Apple TV 4k, Chromecast Ultra, Fire TV 4k and Cube, and Roku 4k devices among others (see a list of 4k supporting devices running fuboTV).

On Roku, there was a threat of FOX dropping their stations because of a carriage disagreement. But at the last minute, the two parties came to terms. On Roku 4k devices users can stream the Super Bowl in several ways including on the Fox Sports, Fox Now and NFL apps. Devices include Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Ultra, and 4K HDR Roku TVs. Roku TV users with an antenna can also get over-the-air feeds if within range.

Subscriber Apps

In addition to streaming through the Fox Sports, Fox Now and NFL apps with the streaming devices above users can sign-in or sign-up for a subscription to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Comcast or Spectrum cable users can use the Xfinity or Spectrum apps if supported. However, whether the game will be available in 4k or 4k with HDR depends on individual setups.