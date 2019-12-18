Knives Out up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Lionsgate’s Knives Out starring Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas is available for pre-order in digital formats and on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.

The mystery/thriller was written, directed, and co-produced by Rian Jhonson, nominated for 3 Golden Globes including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Along with Craig and de Armas, the film boasts an all-star cast that includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

Knives Out is packaged in 2-disc Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray combo editions with a Digital Copy, as well as a single-disc DVD. The movie is also available in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Best Buy ($34.99).