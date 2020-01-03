Frozen II ready for pre-order on Digital, Blu-ray, & 4k Blu-ray

Frozen II is up for pre-order on Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD! The sequel to Frozen (2013), the movie stars Idina Menzel as Queen Elsa and Kristen Bell as her younger sister Anna. Frozen II was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

In Digital formats, Frozen II is available in several formats including SD, HD, and 4k UHD. Amazon is already selling a digital edition with bonus material.

On disc, Frozen II will arrive in a Blu-ray “Multi-Screen Edition” with DVD and Digital Code ($24.99), 4k Blu-ray “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” with Blu-ray and Digital Code ($29.99), and single-disc DVD.

We haven’t seen a 3D Blu-ray edition up for pre-order yet, but one would expect there to be a Region-Free 3D Blu-ray hitting shelves like there is for Frozen.

As far as exclusives, Best Buy has a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition selling for $34.99. And, Target’s exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition includes a collectible filmmaker gallery book that’s also priced $34.99.