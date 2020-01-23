‘Star Trek: Picard’ premieres on CBS All Access

Star Trek: Picard has premiered exclusively on CBS All Access. The streaming service only uploaded Episode 1, however, unlike Netflix and Prime Video’s method of launching full seasons upon release date. That means if you want to binge-watch the season you’ll have to wait 9 more weeks until Episode 10 premieres on Mar. 26, 2020.

Star Trek: Picard takes you to the end of the 24th Century after Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) has retired and living peacefully. But he’s brought back to Starfleet when a young woman named Dahj (Isa Briones) seeks his help.

The 46-minute premiere episode titled “Remembrance” is classic Star Trek, reminiscent of Star Trek productions past and present such as Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek reboot films, and the most recent CBS All Access exclusive series Star Trek: Discovery. Without giving away any spoilers, this first episode is a must-watch beginning to end.

Along with Stewart, returning Star Trek cast members on the series include Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Jeri Ryan. The show was created by Kirsten Beyer, Michael Chabon, and Akiva Goldsman. Season 1 episodes were directed by Star Trek veterans including Jonathan Frakes, Maja Vrvilo, Douglas Aarniokoski, Akiva Goldsman, and Hanelle M. Culpepper.

Unfortunately for Ultra HD TV owners and those who own 4k devices, the show is only offered in HD (1080p) resolution at best. The production quality of ‘Picard’ is certainly worthy of higher resolution output, and with HDR could look even more spectacular. At least 4k TVs are capable of upscaling HD content with a slight improvement.

Star Trek: Picard has already been slated for a second season to premiere in 2021.