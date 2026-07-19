Disclosure Day, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu + More 4k & Blu-ray Releases This Week

We’re already in the third week of July but there is no shortage of new 4k titles to get excited about! This week, on Tuesday, July 21 you can pick up Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) on 4k Blu-ray for the first time from Universal. Falling Down (1993) arrives in a 4k UHD Limited Edition from Arrow Video. Pleasantville (1998) and Unlawful Entry (1992) hit stores on 4k UHD/Blu-ray editions from Shout! Studios. And, Anyone But You (2023) releases on 4k UHD with Digital Copy from Sony.
In Digital 4k UHD, Universal’s Disclosure Day and Disney’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu both release at home for purchase or rent in digital formats. See our Digital Movie Release Dates page for more.
Last week the box office hit Obsession from Focus Features/Universal released on disc including 4k Blu-ray, along with Lionsgate’s Michael in several exclusive physical media editions. Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, Normal, and The Crying Game (1992) are several more 4k discs you might want to check out.
There are over 60 Ultra HD Blu-ray titles listed for release this month, generally shipping on every Tuesday of the week. Among the most anticipated releases are Focus Features’ Pressure from Universal, Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair from Lionsgate, and The Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things: The Complete Series in Deluxe in Special Editions from Arrow Video, to name a few. See the full list below with links to purchase from Amazon, Lionsgate, Walmart, and other retailers.
New 4k Blu-ray Releases, July, 2026
July 7, 2026
- Dark Shadows (2012) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
- The Drama (2026) Special Edition w/postcards A24 Amazon NEW
- The Elephant Man (1980) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- The Evil Dead (1981) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 45th Anniversary SteelBook Sony Amazon HOT!
July 10, 2026
- Ultraman: The Complete Series (1966-1967) Mill Creek pending
July 14, 2026
- Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Crawl (2019) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Full Contact (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
- Howard the Duck (1996) 40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend (2026) Well Go USA Amazon NEW
- Hud (1963) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW
- Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW
- Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon HOT!
- Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive HOT!
- Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital w/booklet Lionsgate Limited NEW
- Normal (2026) 4k UHD/BD Magnolia Amazon NEW
- Obsession (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon HOT!
- Red Sun (1971) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW
- The Crying Game (1992) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- The Untouchables (1987) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook [reprint] Amazon NEW
July 21, 2026
- Anyone But You (2023) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Cruel Story of Youth (1960) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- I’ll Remind You of Everything: The Films of Mike Mills Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Falling Down (1993) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Pleasantville (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971) Celluloid Dreams
- Unlawful Entry (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
July 28, 2026
- A Bay of Blood (1971) 3 versions Severin Films Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Come Back to the 5 & Dime (1982) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Deadly Blessing (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber
- End of Watch (2012) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Explorers (1985) 4k UHD/BD 3-discs Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Happy Hell Night (1992) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision
- Human Lanterns (1982) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- In the Mouth of Madness (1994) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 4-disc edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 4-disc Collector’s Edition Lionsgate Limited NEW PRE-ORDER
- Lionheart (1990) Extended Cut 4k UHD/BD MVD Rewind Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- King Creole (1958) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber
- Macabre (1980) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome pending
- Mortal Kombat II (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Mortal Kombat II (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Walmart Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Ms. 45 (1981) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Nightwatch (1997) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Overlord (2018) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Pillow Talk (1959) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Pressure (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Special Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Southpark: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Soylent Green (1973) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Boys in the Band (1970) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Mangler (1995) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The War Game (1965) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Threads (1984) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Tornado (2025) 4k UHD/BD IFC Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
Release lists like this are helpful because collectors still want to track what is coming out on disc instead of relying only on streaming. It is good to see 4K Blu-ray continuing to get attention. I also work with DVDWholesaleShop, a site focused on DVDs and physical media availability.