The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina is set for Sunday, July 19. The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, taking place at the New York New Jersey Stadium “MetLife Stadium” in the Meadowlands Sports Complex, New Jersey.

So, what is the best way to watch the FIFA World Cup at home? There is a clear winner, and that’s on FOX One. FOX One offers a 4k HDR live stream of the World Cup games with 5.1 Dolby surround sound.

If you already watch FOX through a TV service provider you simply need to login with your TV service provider info to get the app authenticated. FOX One is also offering a free 3-day trial through fox.com.

Of course, TV providers also offer 4k FOX and FS1 4K broadcast feeds if you have a 4k subscription with services such as DirecTV, Dish, and Verizon, and Xfinity TV (Comcast). And, you can stream in 4k with internet TV providers such as Fubo, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

Be sure to update your app before watching FOX One to get the best performance and avoid any steaming mishap. See a list of devices that support FOX One below.

Devices That Support FOX One