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The Best Way To Watch The FIFA World Cup: Time, Channels, & Streaming 4k

HD Report
By HD Report
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FIFA World Cup logo on background 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina is set for Sunday, July 19. The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, taking place at the New York New Jersey Stadium “MetLife Stadium” in the Meadowlands Sports Complex, New Jersey.

So, what is the best way to watch the FIFA World Cup at home? There is a clear winner, and that’s on FOX One. FOX One offers a 4k HDR live stream of the World Cup games with 5.1 Dolby surround sound.

If you already watch FOX through a TV service provider you simply need to login with your TV service provider info to get the app authenticated. FOX One is also offering a free 3-day trial through fox.com.

Of course, TV providers also offer 4k FOX and FS1 4K broadcast feeds if you have a 4k subscription with services such as DirecTV, Dish, and Verizon, and Xfinity TV (Comcast). And, you can stream in 4k with internet TV providers such as Fubo, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

Be sure to update your app before watching FOX One to get the best performance and avoid any steaming mishap. See a list of devices that support FOX One below.

Devices That Support FOX One

  • Apple TV (tvOS): tvOS 17.0
  • Roku: Roku OS 11.0
  • Android TV/Google TV: Android 6.0
  • Fire TV: FireOS 6.0
  • Samsung Smart TV (Tizen models 2019+): Chromium 64 & Edge 79
  • Vizio Smart TV (2016+): Chromium 64 & Edge 79
  • LG Smart TV (2020+): Chromium 64 & Edge 79
  • Android mobile: Android 7 (Nougat) / Android Version 21+
  • iOS mobile: iOS 16+
  • Xbox: Series S, Series X
  • Prime Video Channel
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