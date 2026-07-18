Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series With Unrated, Extended Cut of ‘Razor’ Re-Releasing On Blu-ray

Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series (2026 Edition) Buy on Amazon

Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series is re-releasing on Blu-ray Disc and the box set from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes the Unrated, Extended Version of the made-for-TV movie Battlestar Galactica: Razor (2007).

The edition, arriving August 11, 2026, also includes the two hour TV film Battlestar Galactica: The Plan (2009), over 70 hours of bonus features, and extended episodes that never aired on TV.

Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series (2026 Edition) is list priced $88.75 Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series (2026 Edition) Buy on Amazon

Bonus Content

Disc 1 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season One:

U-Control – The Oracle

U-Control – Picture in Picture Behind the Scenes of the Mini Series – Part 1

U-Control – Picture in Picture Behind the Scenes of the Mini Series – Part 2

My Scenes

Deleted Scenes

Sketches and Art

Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes

Miniseries Part 1 Commentary with Director Michael Rymer and Executive Producers David Eick and Ronald D. Moore

Miniseries Part 2 Commentary with Director Michael Rymer and Executive Producers David Eick and Ronald D. Moore

BD-Live – Download Center

Disc 2 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season One:

U-Control – The Oracle

My Scenes

Deleted Scenes

33 Commentary with Executive Producers Ronald D. Moore and David Eick and Director Michael Rymer

Bastille Day Commentary with Executive Producers Ronald D. Moore and David Eick

Act of Contrition Commentary with Executive Producers Ronald D. Moore and David Eick

You Can’t Go Home Again Commentary with Executive Producers Ronald D. Moore and David Eick

Disc 3 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season One:

U-Control – The Oracle

My Scenes

Deleted Scenes

Tigh Me Up, Tigh Me Down Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore

The Hand of God Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore

Disc 4 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season One:

U-Control – The Oracle

My Scenes

Deleted Scenes

Are You a Cylon? Personality Quiz

Colonial Day Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore

Kobol’s Last Gleaming, Part 1 Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore

Kobol’s Last Gleaming, Part 2 Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore

Disc 5 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Two:

U-Control – The Oracle

Deleted Scenes

Ronald D. Moore Podcast Commentaries

BD-Live – Download Center

Disc 6 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Two:

U-Control – The Oracle

Deleted Scenes

Ronald D. Moore Podcast Commentaries

Sizzle Reel

Disc 7 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Two:

U-Control – The Oracle

Deleted Scenes

Pegasus Extended Episode Commentary with Executive Producers Ronald D. Moore and David Eick

Ronald D. Moore Podcast Commentaries

Disc 8 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Two:

U-Control – The Oracle

Deleted Scenes

Ronald D. Moore Podcast Commentaries

Disc 9 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Two:

U-Control – The Oracle

Deleted Scenes

Battlestar Galactica Career Assignment Quiz

David Eick’s Video Blogs

RND Logos

Ronald D. Moore Podcast Commentaries

Disc 10 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Three:

U-Control – The Oracle

U-Control – Battlestar Blips

Deleted Scenes

Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries

BD-Live – Download Center

Disc 11 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Three:

U-Control – The Oracle

U-Control – Battlestar Blips

Deleted Scenes

Battlestar Galactica: The Resistance Webisodes

David Eick’s Video Blogs

Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries

Hero Commentary with Executive Producer David Eick

Disc 12 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Three:

U-Control – The Oracle

U-Control – Battlestar Blips

Deleted Scenes

David Eick’s Video Blogs

Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries

Unfinished Business Unaired, Extended Cut Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore

Disc 13 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Three:

U-Control – The Oracle

U-Control – Battlestar Blips

Deleted Scenes

Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries

Disc 14 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Three:

U-Control – The Oracle

U-Control – Battlestar Blips

Deleted Scenes

Colonial Military Assessment Quiz

Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries

David Eick’s Video Blogs

Disc 15 – Battlestar Galactica Razor:

U-Control – The Oracle

U-Control – Battlestar Actual

Deleted Scenes

The Look of Battlestar Galactica

My Favorite Episode So Far

Season 4 Sneak Peek

Season 4 Trailer

Minisodes

Commentary to the Unrated Extended Edition with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore and Writer Michael Taylor

BD-Live Download Center

BD-Live – Battlestar Galactica Card Game

Disc 16 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Four:

U-Control – The Oracle

U-Control – Battlestar Actual

Deleted Scenes

David Eick’s Video Blogs

Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries

Disc 17 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Four:

U-Control – The Oracle

U-Control – Battlestar Actual

Deleted Scenes

The Journey

Cylons: The Twelve

Season 4.5: The Untold Story – Untold

The Music of Battlestar Galactica

Caprica Sneak Peek

Faith Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore and Supervising Producers Bradley Thompson and David Weddle

Guess What’s Coming to Dinner with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore and Writer Michael Angeli

Sine Qua Non Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore and Writer Michael Taylor

Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries

Disc 18 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Four:

U-Control – The Oracle

U-Control – Battlestar Actual

Deleted Scenes

The Journey Ends: The Arrival

Evolution of a Cue

What the Frak Is Going on with Battlestar Galactica?

A Disquiet Follows My Soul Unaired Extended Episode Commentary with Executive Producer and Episode Director Ronald D. Moore

Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries

BD-Live Download Center

BD-Live – Battlestar Galactica Card Game

Disc 19 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Four:

U-Control – The Oracle

U-Control – Battlestar Actual

Deleted Scenes

David Eick’s Video Blogs

Islanded in a Stream of Stars Unaired Extended Episode Commentary with Series Star and Episode Director Edward James Olmos

Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries

Disc 20 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Four:

U-Control – What the Frak Happened to You? (Available for the Unaired, Extended Episode of Daybreak Only)

U-Control – Battlestar Actual

Deleted Scenes

A Look Back

…And They Have a Plan

The Musicians Behind Daybreak

Daybreak Unaired Extended Episode Commentary with Executive Producers David Eick and Ronald D. Moore

Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries

Disc 21 – Battlestar Galactica The Plan:

Deleted Scenes

From Admiral to Director: Edward James Olmos & The Plan

The Cylons of The Plan

The Cylon Attack

Visual Effects: The Magic Behind The Plan

Feature Commentary with Director/Star Edward James Olmos and Executive Producer/Writer Jane Espenson

D-BOX

BD-Live – Battlestar Galactica Trivia

One of the most celebrated dramas on television, Battlestar Galactica is the classic adventure of a ragtag fleet of humans, the sole survivors of a devastating hundred-year war with the robotic Cylon Empire. Faced with an undefeatable battle against a deadly enemy, they flee under the protection of their one remaining warship, the outdated Battlestar Galactica. It’s a race to save humanity as they embark on a quest to find the mythical planet Earth while being pursued by their nemeses who have now taken on human form. Starring Mary McDonnell and Edward James Olmos. Experience the phenomenon from beginning to end in Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series!