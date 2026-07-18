Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series With Unrated, Extended Cut of ‘Razor’ Re-Releasing On Blu-ray

Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series is re-releasing on Blu-ray Disc and the box set from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes the Unrated, Extended Version of the made-for-TV movie Battlestar Galactica: Razor (2007).
The edition, arriving August 11, 2026, also includes the two hour TV film Battlestar Galactica: The Plan (2009), over 70 hours of bonus features, and extended episodes that never aired on TV.
Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series (2026 Edition) is list priced $88.75 Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Bonus Content
Disc 1 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season One:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- U-Control – Picture in Picture Behind the Scenes of the Mini Series – Part 1
- U-Control – Picture in Picture Behind the Scenes of the Mini Series – Part 2
- My Scenes
- Deleted Scenes
- Sketches and Art
- Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes
- Miniseries Part 1 Commentary with Director Michael Rymer and Executive Producers David Eick and Ronald D. Moore
- Miniseries Part 2 Commentary with Director Michael Rymer and Executive Producers David Eick and Ronald D. Moore
- BD-Live – Download Center
Disc 2 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season One:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- My Scenes
- Deleted Scenes
- 33 Commentary with Executive Producers Ronald D. Moore and David Eick and Director Michael Rymer
- Bastille Day Commentary with Executive Producers Ronald D. Moore and David Eick
- Act of Contrition Commentary with Executive Producers Ronald D. Moore and David Eick
- You Can’t Go Home Again Commentary with Executive Producers Ronald D. Moore and David Eick
Disc 3 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season One:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- My Scenes
- Deleted Scenes
- Tigh Me Up, Tigh Me Down Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore
- The Hand of God Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore
Disc 4 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season One:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- My Scenes
- Deleted Scenes
- Are You a Cylon? Personality Quiz
- Colonial Day Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore
- Kobol’s Last Gleaming, Part 1 Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore
- Kobol’s Last Gleaming, Part 2 Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore
Disc 5 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Two:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- Deleted Scenes
- Ronald D. Moore Podcast Commentaries
- BD-Live – Download Center
Disc 6 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Two:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- Deleted Scenes
- Ronald D. Moore Podcast Commentaries
- Sizzle Reel
Disc 7 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Two:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- Deleted Scenes
- Pegasus Extended Episode Commentary with Executive Producers Ronald D. Moore and David Eick
- Ronald D. Moore Podcast Commentaries
Disc 8 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Two:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- Deleted Scenes
- Ronald D. Moore Podcast Commentaries
Disc 9 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Two:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- Deleted Scenes
- Battlestar Galactica Career Assignment Quiz
- David Eick’s Video Blogs
- RND Logos
- Ronald D. Moore Podcast Commentaries
Disc 10 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Three:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- U-Control – Battlestar Blips
- Deleted Scenes
- Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries
- BD-Live – Download Center
Disc 11 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Three:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- U-Control – Battlestar Blips
- Deleted Scenes
- Battlestar Galactica: The Resistance Webisodes
- David Eick’s Video Blogs
- Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries
- Hero Commentary with Executive Producer David Eick
Disc 12 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Three:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- U-Control – Battlestar Blips
- Deleted Scenes
- David Eick’s Video Blogs
- Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries
- Unfinished Business Unaired, Extended Cut Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore
Disc 13 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Three:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- U-Control – Battlestar Blips
- Deleted Scenes
- Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries
Disc 14 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Three:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- U-Control – Battlestar Blips
- Deleted Scenes
- Colonial Military Assessment Quiz
- Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries
- David Eick’s Video Blogs
Disc 15 – Battlestar Galactica Razor:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- U-Control – Battlestar Actual
- Deleted Scenes
- The Look of Battlestar Galactica
- My Favorite Episode So Far
- Season 4 Sneak Peek
- Season 4 Trailer
- Minisodes
- Commentary to the Unrated Extended Edition with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore and Writer Michael Taylor
- BD-Live Download Center
- BD-Live – Battlestar Galactica Card Game
Disc 16 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Four:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- U-Control – Battlestar Actual
- Deleted Scenes
- David Eick’s Video Blogs
- Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries
Disc 17 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Four:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- U-Control – Battlestar Actual
- Deleted Scenes
- The Journey
- Cylons: The Twelve
- Season 4.5: The Untold Story – Untold
- The Music of Battlestar Galactica
- Caprica Sneak Peek
- Faith Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore and Supervising Producers Bradley Thompson and David Weddle
- Guess What’s Coming to Dinner with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore and Writer Michael Angeli
- Sine Qua Non Commentary with Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore and Writer Michael Taylor
- Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries
Disc 18 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Four:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- U-Control – Battlestar Actual
- Deleted Scenes
- The Journey Ends: The Arrival
- Evolution of a Cue
- What the Frak Is Going on with Battlestar Galactica?
- A Disquiet Follows My Soul Unaired Extended Episode Commentary with Executive Producer and Episode Director Ronald D. Moore
- Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries
- BD-Live Download Center
- BD-Live – Battlestar Galactica Card Game
Disc 19 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Four:
- U-Control – The Oracle
- U-Control – Battlestar Actual
- Deleted Scenes
- David Eick’s Video Blogs
- Islanded in a Stream of Stars Unaired Extended Episode Commentary with Series Star and Episode Director Edward James Olmos
- Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries
Disc 20 – Battlestar Galactica (2004) Season Four:
- U-Control – What the Frak Happened to You? (Available for the Unaired, Extended Episode of Daybreak Only)
- U-Control – Battlestar Actual
- Deleted Scenes
- A Look Back
- …And They Have a Plan
- The Musicians Behind Daybreak
- Daybreak Unaired Extended Episode Commentary with Executive Producers David Eick and Ronald D. Moore
- Ronald D. Moore’s Podcast Commentaries
Disc 21 – Battlestar Galactica The Plan:
- Deleted Scenes
- From Admiral to Director: Edward James Olmos & The Plan
- The Cylons of The Plan
- The Cylon Attack
- Visual Effects: The Magic Behind The Plan
- Feature Commentary with Director/Star Edward James Olmos and Executive Producer/Writer Jane Espenson
- D-BOX
- BD-Live – Battlestar Galactica Trivia
One of the most celebrated dramas on television, Battlestar Galactica is the classic adventure of a ragtag fleet of humans, the sole survivors of a devastating hundred-year war with the robotic Cylon Empire. Faced with an undefeatable battle against a deadly enemy, they flee under the protection of their one remaining warship, the outdated Battlestar Galactica. It’s a race to save humanity as they embark on a quest to find the mythical planet Earth while being pursued by their nemeses who have now taken on human form. Starring Mary McDonnell and Edward James Olmos. Experience the phenomenon from beginning to end in Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series!