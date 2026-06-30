Michael Is Releasing In These Exclusive Disc + Digital SteelBook Editions

Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael (2026) starring Jaafar Jackson is releasing July 14, 2026 on disc. The physical media editions include exclusive collectible SteelBooks from Amazon, Lionsgate Limited, and Walmart, as well as standard 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVDs.

All 2-disc 4k Blu-ray editions from Lionsgate include a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital, while the single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy. The DVD includes just the disc itself.

Special Features

Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough – The Making of Michael

From Gary to Greatness: The Jackson Brothers – Featurette

Home is Where the Heart Is: Behind the Gates of Hayvenhurst – Featurette

In the Mirror: Becoming Michael and Joe-Time Lapses – Featurette

First Look

Becoming Michael

Before the Big Screen

Original Trailers

On disc, Michael is priced $29.96 on 4k Blu-ray, $34.99 on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook case, $22.96 on Blu-ray, and $19.96 on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook

Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook

Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

Lionsgate Limited

Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Limited

4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital

Michael (2026) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray/Digital

Michael (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

DVD

Michael (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon

Digital 4k UHD

Michael (2026) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Description: MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The story recounts Michael’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the Jackson 5 to becoming the biggest entertainer in the world.

