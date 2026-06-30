Michael Is Releasing In These Exclusive Disc + Digital SteelBook Editions

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael (2026) starring Jaafar Jackson is releasing July 14, 2026 on disc. The physical media editions include exclusive collectible SteelBooks from Amazon, Lionsgate Limited, and Walmart, as well as standard 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVDs.
All 2-disc 4k Blu-ray editions from Lionsgate include a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital, while the single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy. The DVD includes just the disc itself.
Special Features
- Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough – The Making of Michael
- From Gary to Greatness: The Jackson Brothers – Featurette
- Home is Where the Heart Is: Behind the Gates of Hayvenhurst – Featurette
- In the Mirror: Becoming Michael and Joe-Time Lapses – Featurette
- First Look
- Becoming Michael
- Before the Big Screen
- Original Trailers
On disc, Michael is priced $29.96 on 4k Blu-ray, $34.99 on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook case, $22.96 on Blu-ray, and $19.96 on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook
Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook
Lionsgate Limited
4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital
Blu-ray/Digital
DVD
Digital 4k UHD
Description: MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The story recounts Michael’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the Jackson 5 to becoming the biggest entertainer in the world.