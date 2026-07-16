Supergirl Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital

Supergirl (2026) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

DC Studios’ Supergirl (2026) is up for pre-order on disc and digital! The movie will first release in digital formats for streaming or download. Disc editions include a 2-disc/digital Limited Edition 4k SteelBook.

Supergirl is priced $29.95 (List: $34.98) on 4k Blu-ray, $39.96 for the Limited Edition SteelBook, $24.95 (list: $29.98) on Blu-ray, and $24.98 on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Release dates for the movie on disc and digital are pending.

Supergirl (2026) Digital Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Summary: Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, joins forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice when an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home.