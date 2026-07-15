Disclosure Day Release Dates, Artwork & Details Revealed On Disc & Digital

Disclosure Day (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has officially announced the release dates and details for Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day on disc and digital. The movie will premiere in digital formats on July 21, followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 25, 2026.

Each 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition includes copy of the movie on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy. All disc editions are labeled “Collector’s Editions” including the DVD.

Disclosure Day is priced $37.95 (List: $39.98) for the SteelBook, $29.95 (List: $34.98) on 4k Blu-ray, $24.95 (List: $29.98) on Blu-ray, and $19.95 (List: $24.98 on DVD) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In digital formats, Disclosure Day is priced $24.99 (purchase) and $19.99 (rent). Prime Video

Bonus Features

Encountering the Unknown: Inside Disclosure Day – Steven Spielberg, Emily Blunt, and the rest of the cast uncover the filmmaking secrets and real-life inspirations behind the movie

Spielberg and Williams: A Legendary Collaboration

Trailers

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Digital 4k/HD

Disclosure Day (2026) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

Disclosure Day (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray

Disclosure Day (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

DVD