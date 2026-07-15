Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Ice & Fire Collection SteelBook
Home4k Blu-rayDisclosure Day Release Dates, Artwork & Details Revealed On Disc & Digital
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Disclosure Day Release Dates, Artwork & Details Revealed On Disc & Digital

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Disclosure Day 4k UHD SteelBook open
Disclosure Day (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has officially announced the release dates and details for Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day on disc and digital. The movie will premiere in digital formats on July 21, followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 25, 2026.

Each 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition includes copy of the movie on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy. All disc editions are labeled “Collector’s Editions” including the DVD.

Disclosure Day is priced $37.95 (List: $39.98) for the SteelBook, $29.95 (List: $34.98) on 4k Blu-ray, $24.95 (List: $29.98) on Blu-ray, and $19.95 (List: $24.98 on DVD) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In digital formats, Disclosure Day is priced $24.99 (purchase) and $19.99 (rent). Prime Video

Bonus Features

  • Encountering the Unknown: Inside Disclosure Day – Steven Spielberg, Emily Blunt, and the rest of the cast uncover the filmmaking secrets and real-life inspirations behind the movie
  • Spielberg and Williams: A Legendary Collaboration
  • Trailers
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Digital 4k/HD

Disclosure Day digital poster
Disclosure Day (2026) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

Disclosure Day (2026) 4k UHD Collector's Edition
Disclosure Day (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray

Disclosure Day (2026) Blu-ray Collector's Edition
Disclosure Day (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

DVD

Disclosure Day (2026) DVD
Disclosure Day (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Release Dates On Disc & Streaming In Digital
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar Fire and Ash digital poster

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Star Wars- The Mandalorian and Grogu digital poster

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Release Dates On Disc &...

HD Report - 0
The Untouchables 1987 4k UHD SteelBook reprint open

The Untouchables Has Been Re-Released In A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report - 0
Kingdom Of Heaven Directors Cut 3 Discs 4k UHD

Kingdom Of Heaven: Director’s Cut 4k SteelBook Is Back In Stock

HD Report - 0